03.11.2022 13:55:35
EQS-News: Mynaric announces management participation in Q4 2022 investor conferences
Munich, 03 November 2022 Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2022:
Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Space Summit
UBS 13th Annual Aerospace and Defense Conference 2022
Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2022
Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit
Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.
About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.
Investor Contact
Tom Dinges, CFA
