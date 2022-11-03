EQS-News: Mynaric announces management participation in Q4 2022 investor conferences

EQS-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Conference

Mynaric announces management participation in Q4 2022 investor conferences



03.11.2022 / 13:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 03 November 2022 Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2022:

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2022: Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Space Summit Virtual Panel Presentation (Webcast)

November 10, 2022

11:45 a.m. EST / 5:45 p.m. CET

Presenter: Bulent Altan, CEO

UBS 13th Annual Aerospace and Defense Conference 2022 1x1 Meetings

Palm Beach, Florida, USA

November 17-18, 2022

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2022 Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Frankfurt, Germany

November 28 November 29, 2022

11:05 CET (on-site only)

Presenter: Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference 1x1 Meetings

Scottsdale, Arizona, USA

November 28-29, 2022

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Palm Beach, Florida, USA

November 30, 2022

8:45 a.m. EST / 2:45 p.m. CET

Presenter: Bulent Altan, CEO

Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

New York, New York, USA

December 6, 2022

Presenter: Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/. About Mynaric Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com. Investor Contact Tom Dinges, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations

tom.dinges@mynaric.com

03.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

