EQS-News: Mynaric announces management participation in Q4 2022 investor conferences

Mynaric announces management participation in Q4 2022 investor conferences

Munich, 03 November 2022  Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2022:
 

Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Space Summit

  • Virtual Panel Presentation (Webcast)
  • November 10, 2022
  • 11:45 a.m. EST / 5:45 p.m. CET
  • Presenter: Bulent Altan, CEO
     

UBS 13th Annual Aerospace and Defense Conference 2022

  • 1x1 Meetings
  • Palm Beach, Florida, USA
  • November 17-18, 2022
     

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2022

  • Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
  • Frankfurt, Germany
  • November 28 November 29, 2022
  • 11:05 CET (on-site only)
  • Presenter: Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO
     

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

  • 1x1 Meetings
  • Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
  • November 28-29, 2022
     

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

  • Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
  • Palm Beach, Florida, USA
  • November 30, 2022
  • 8:45 a.m. EST / 2:45 p.m. CET
  • Presenter: Bulent Altan, CEO
     

Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit

  • Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
  • New York, New York, USA
  • December 6, 2022
  • Presenter: Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO
     

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

 

About Mynaric 

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.   

 

Investor Contact

Tom Dinges, CFA
Vice President of Investor Relations
tom.dinges@mynaric.com


Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A31C305
WKN: A31C30
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
