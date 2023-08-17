EQS-News: Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

17.08.2023 14:00:04

Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

17.08.2023
MUNICH, August 17, 2023  Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective and scalable laser communications products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2023:
 

Jefferies Industrials Conference

  • New York, New York
  • September 6, 2023
  • 8:30 a.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. CET
  • Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO
  • Webcast
     

Gabelli 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium

  • New York, New York
  • September 7, 2023
  • 2:15 p.m. EDT / 8:15 p.m. CET
  • Presenters: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, and Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO
  • Registration
     

Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference

  • New York, New York
  • September 8, 2023
  • Participants: Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, CFO, and Tom Dinges, Vice President of Investor Relations
  • 1x1 Meetings Only
     

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.
 

About Mynaric 

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.   

 

INVESTOR CONTACT

Tom Dinges, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations

tom.dinges@mynaric.com


