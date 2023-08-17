|
17.08.2023 14:00:04
EQS-News: Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
|
EQS-News: Mynaric AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
MUNICH, August 17, 2023 Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective and scalable laser communications products, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2023:
Jefferies Industrials Conference
Gabelli 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium
Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference
Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.
About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.
# # #
INVESTOR CONTACT
Tom Dinges, CFA
Vice President of Investor Relations
tom.dinges@mynaric.com
17.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mynaric AG
|Dornierstr. 19
|82205 Gilching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 8105 7999 0
|E-mail:
|comms@mynaric.com
|Internet:
|www.mynaric.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A31C305
|WKN:
|A31C30
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1706053
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1706053 17.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mynaric AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mynaric AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mynaric AG
|19,40
|-0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.