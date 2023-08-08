Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.08.2023 14:00:05

EQS-News: Mynaric Annual General Assembly: Bulent Altan elected by shareholders to join Supervisory Board, Mustafa Veziroglu now sole CEO

EQS-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Mynaric Annual General Assembly: Bulent Altan elected by shareholders to join Supervisory Board, Mustafa Veziroglu now sole CEO

08.08.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MUNICH, August 8, 2023  Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0YN), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective and scalable laser communications products, today announced key results of the companys annual general assembly held on August 7, 2023.

Following shareholder approval, industry veterans Bulent Altan and Margaret Abernathy joined Mynarics Supervisory Board after receiving the requisite number of votes during the annual general assembly. They join the three re-elected Supervisory Board members: Dr. Hans Königsmann, Dr. Manfred Krischke, and Peter Müller-Brühl, effective immediately. Following the companys annual general assembly meeting, the Supervisory Board met and elected Bulent Altan as Chairman.

My passion and interest in creating a ubiquitous communications infrastructure in space remains a driving force as I join the Supervisory Board, said Bulent Altan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mynaric is well positioned to provide and deliver the critical technology to enable global connectivity.

Mustafa Veziroglu will serve as the companys Chief Executive Officer. Veziroglu will lead Mynarics day-to-day business operations and strategy to produce laser communications terminals at scale for applications in space, air and terrestrial applications.

We are appreciative of the support of our shareholders as we continue to win significant customer programs and our pipeline of opportunities remains robust, said Mustafa Veziroglu. We have the largest backlog of terminals in the history of the company and our entire team is focused on starting to deliver products to our customers at scale from 2023 as we are entering our long-awaited serial production.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit mynaric.com.


08.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A31C305
WKN: A31C30
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1698595

 
End of News EQS News Service

1698595  08.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1698595&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mynaric AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mynaric AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mynaric AG 19,25 -3,75% Mynaric AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen