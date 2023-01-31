31.01.2023 19:35:22

EQS-News: Mynaric appoints Mustafa Veziroglu as Co-CEO

EQS-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mynaric appoints Mustafa Veziroglu as Co-CEO

31.01.2023 / 19:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MUNICH, January 31, 2023  Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0YN), a leading provider of industrialized, cost-effective, and scalable laser communications products, today announced the appointment of Mustafa Veziroglu as Co-CEO of the company, effective February 1, 2023.

Mustafa Veziroglu joined Mynaric in August 2022 as President and since then has been responsible for all operational product-related activities within Mynaric overseeing the entire product lifecycle from development through delivery. With Mynarics recent success in winning additional new customers and hitting important customer milestones, his role as Co-CEO will be to strengthen Mynarics focus on 2023 execution targets and jointly lead the company with Co-CEO Bulent Altan.

When I joined Mynaric last year I made it my mission to deliver our products on time, on spec and on budget capitalizing on the impressive work our team has done under Bulents leadership, said Mustafa Veziroglu, Co-CEO of Mynaric. Im honored step into this co-leadership role with him as we are approaching prime time to execute on that mission and prepare to ship significant quantities of terminals to our customers in the second half of this year. 

I have been impressed with the output and execution of Mynaric since Mustafa joined us in August 2022. Especially in the areas of the development, qualification and serial production of our products, we have hit a number of important development and customer milestones. We have also made significant progress to ramp up for 2023 production targets thanks to his leadership and close partnership with these teams, said Bulent Altan Co-CEO of Mynaric. I am excited that our supervisory board has recognized the tremendous added value he brings to Mynaric and its great to have him join me in co-leading the company through its next phase of growth.

As of 31 December, 2022, Mynaric reported a record product backlog of 256 units, with the bulk of these deliveries scheduled to start in the second half of 2023 and continue into 2024. In addition, on January 9th, Mynaric announced an order worth around $24 million from a new, unnamed US-based customer with product deliveries scheduled entirely for the second half of 2023.

 

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) (FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit mynaric.com

 

 

Media contact

Krista Hazen

krista.hazen@mynaricusa.com

+1 (614) 915-4383

 

Investor contact

Tom Dinges

tom.dinges@mynaric.com

+1 (202) 900-8332

 


31.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A31C305
WKN: A31C30
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1547109

 
End of News EQS News Service

1547109  31.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547109&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mynaric AGmehr Nachrichten