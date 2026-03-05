EQS-News: Nabaltec AG achieves its earnings forecast for 2025 and anticipates a return to revenue growth in 2026

EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Nabaltec AG achieves its earnings forecast for 2025 and anticipates a return to revenue growth in 2026



05.03.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Nabaltec AG achieves its earnings forecast for 2025 and anticipates a return to revenue growth in 2026

Consolidated revenues 2025 according to preliminary figures at EUR 197,0 million compared to EUR 203.6 million in the previous year (-3.2%)

Preliminary operating profit (EBIT) at EUR 15.2 million (2024: EUR 22.3 million)

EBIT margin of 7.7% (as a percentage of total performance)

Outlook for 2026: Revenue increase in the range of 4% to 6%; EBIT margin in the range of 5% to 7%

Schwandorf, 5 March 2026 – According to preliminary figures, Nabaltec AG generated revenues of EUR 197.0 million in the Financial Year 2025, corresponding to a decline of 3.2% compared to the previous year’s revenues of EUR 203.6 million. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues amounted to EUR 41.9 million, compared to EUR 45.4 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (-7.7%). This significant decline in revenues in the fourth quarter was due to short-term order cancellations and very weak business in December.

In Financial Year 2025, revenue performance was additionally impacted by market uncertainties resulting from US tariff policy as well as continued weak demand for products for the refractory industry and e-mobility.

“The Financial Year 2025 was mixed in light of the overall market conditions, and the fourth quarter in particular did not develop as we had expected,” says Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. “Although, on a full-year basis, we still performed slightly better overall than the German chemical industry, which was down 3.8% compared to the previous year, however we slightly missed our target for 2025 of limiting the revenue decline to around 2%.”

In 2025 the “Functional Fillers” product segment generated revenues of EUR 144.1 million according to preliminary figures, compared to EUR 148.0 million in the previous year, corresponding to a decline in revenues of 2.7%. According to preliminary figures, revenues in the “Specialty Aluminas” product segment amounted to EUR 53.0 million in 2025, compared to EUR 55.6 million (-4.7%).

The company generated operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 15.2 million after EUR 22.3 million in the previous year (-31.8%) according to preliminary result. The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) was 7.7% and thus within the forecast range, which had projected an EBIT margin between 7% and 9%.

“By achieving our earnings forecast in an extremely volatile environment, we see confirmation of the operational stability and structural resilience of our business model. Nevertheless, for the current financial year we remain cautiously optimistic for the time being, as the industry is only slowly emerging from the trough,” Johannes Heckmann continues.

The Management Board of Nabaltec AG continues to expect a volatile economic environment in 2026 and anticipates a return to growth for the company, with revenue increasing in a range of 4% to 6%. The EBIT margin is forecasted to be in a range of 5% to 7%. The decline in the EBIT margin compared to Financial Year 2025 will primarily result from rising material expenses as well as a noticeable increase in depreciation and amortization.

The current escalation of the Middle East conflict is increasing geopolitical and economic uncertainties. A further intensification of the conflict could put pressure on the global economy, particularly through rising energy prices, disrupted supply chains, and a slowdown in demand. These factors could have a negative impact on the company's business performance during the forecast period.

Note: Nabaltec AG's 2025 Annual Report and the 2025 Annual Financial Statements will be available for download as of 30 April 2026 at https://nabaltec.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. The Management Board of Nabaltec AG will also hold an earnings call on Q4/2025 Highlights on 30 April 2026 at 11:00 am (CEST). Interested investors can register via this link.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Aluminas." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.



