EQS-News: Nabaltec AG achieves record figures once again in Financial Year 2022 as well as revenues of EUR 57 million in the first quarter of 2023 according to preliminary figures

Nabaltec AG achieves record figures once again in Financial Year 2022 as well as revenues of EUR 57 million in the first quarter of 2023 according to preliminary figures



Revenues in 2022 EUR 218.8 million, compared to EUR 187.0 million in the previous year (up 17.0%)

Operating profit (EBIT) in 2022 of EUR 29.2 million (2021: EUR 24.6 million)

Preliminary figures first quarter 2023: Revenues EUR 57.0 million (Q1 2022: EUR 54.8 million); EBIT EUR 5.2 million (Q1 2022: EUR 7.1 million)

Confirmation of 2023 forecast: Ranges for revenue growth from 3% to 5% and EBIT margin from 8% to 10%

Proposed dividend: EUR 0.28 per share

Schwandorf, 27 April 2023 In its audited consolidated financial statements for 2022 published today, Nabaltec AG confirms the preliminary figures. Accordingly, the company achieved record revenues of EUR 218.8 million in Financial Year 2022 (up 17.0% from EUR 187.0 million in the previous year) and operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 29.2 million, up from EUR 24.6 million in 2021. As in the previous year, the EBIT margin was 13.1%.

Nabaltec attained revenues in the "Functional Fillers" product segment of EUR 148.0 million in Financial Year 2022, compared to EUR 130.6 million in the previous year (up 13.3%). The solid revenue performance is solely attributable to price developments. Sales volumes were down 5.7% overall in 2022 due to uncertainties in the markets and consistent reduction in inventories at the end of the year on the part of many customers. In the "Specialty Alumina" product segment, growth was largely price-driven, accompanied by a slight decline in volumes. The company earned EUR 70.9 million in revenues in Financial Year 2022 in this segment, compared to EUR 56.4 million in the previous year (up 25.7%).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were EUR 42.4 million, compared to EUR 37.3 million in the year before (up 13.7%). The EBITDA margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total performance) was thus 19.0%. Nabaltec ended Financial Year 2022 with consolidated net income of EUR 26.4 million, compared to EUR 16.3 million in the previous year. This corresponds to an earnings per share (EPS) in 2022 of EUR 3.00 (previous year: EUR 1.85). The Management Board and the Supervisory Board intend to propose an increased dividend of EUR 0.28 per share for Financial Year 2022 to the shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

"2022 was very satisfactory in a thoroughly challenging environment. We were able to take measures in a timely fashion to counteract increased raw material and energy prices," said Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. "Nevertheless, demand remains volatile in the current environment and we expect that customers will continue to rely on low inventory levels in 2023 due to the price increases and that momentum will slow down for the time being. The first quarter of this year got off to a correspondingly subdued start."

According to preliminary figures, Nabaltec AG generated consolidated revenues of EUR 57.0 million in the first three months of 2023, compared to EUR 54.8 million in the first quarter of the previous year (up 4.0%). In the "Functional Fillers" product segment, revenues were EUR 40.1 million according to preliminary figures, compared to EUR 36.9 million in the same quarter from the previous year. The "Specialty Alumina" product segment generated revenues of EUR 17.0 million, compared to EUR 17.9 million in the same quarter from the previous year.

In terms of operating profit (EBIT), the company generated EUR 5.2 million in the first three months of 2023 according to preliminary figures, compared to EUR 7.1 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) was 9.4%.

In view of the development at the start of 2023 and the continued clear short-term nature of the order situation with a further increase in price levels, Nabaltec AG confirms its previous forecast for 2023. Accordingly, the company expects revenue growth in a range from 3% to 5% in 2023. On the earnings side, Nabaltec is expecting an EBIT margin in a range from 8% to 10%. In the major product ranges, the company expects demand to remain stable but subdued in the current financial year due to the economic and industry-related environment and the price increases implemented at the start of the year.

Note: The 2022 Annual Report and the 2022 Annual Financial Statements for Nabaltec AG are available for download in the Investor Relations section of www.nabaltec.de/en.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

