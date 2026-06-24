EQS-News: Nabaltec AG: Annual General Meeting once again resolves to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.29 per share

EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Nabaltec AG: Annual General Meeting once again resolves to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.29 per share



24.06.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nabaltec AG: Annual General Meeting once again resolves to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.29 per share

Total distribution of EUR 2.6 million

Approval of anticipatory resolutions and all agenda items

Schwandorf/Amberg, 24 June 2026 – At today's Annual General Meeting, held in person in Amberg, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Nabaltec AG once again received broad shareholder support for the company's operational direction and corporate strategy.

Shareholders followed the joint profit appropriation proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and resolved to distribute a dividend totaling EUR 2.6 million, or EUR 0.29 per share. The remaining distributable profit of EUR 66.6 million will be carried forward to new account and will continue to serve to strengthen the company's equity base. The dividend will be paid out on 29 June 2026.

“Once again, we have received strong approval from our shareholders for the direction of Nabaltec AG. Against the backdrop of a challenging market environment – particularly in the chemical industry – this vote of confidence is of great importance,” said Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. “We are especially pleased to be able to give our shareholders a share in the company's success, particularly given the overall more cautious dividend policy across the chemicals sector.”

In addition to the profit appropriation, shareholders approved the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, as well as the proposal for the election of the auditor for the 2026 Financial Year and various anticipatory resolutions. These include the authorization to acquire treasury shares, the creation of new authorized capital, and the option to issue convertible bonds and/or bonds with warrants, including the creation of new contingent capital.

Note: The voting results of Nabaltec AG's 2026 Annual General Meeting will be available for download from the Investor Relations/Annual General Meeting section of www.nabaltec.de/en, shortly.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, “Functional Fillers” and “Specialty Aluminas.” The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

Contact: