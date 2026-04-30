EQS-News: Nabaltec AG confirms preliminary 2025 consolidated figures and expects a return to revenue growth in 2026

EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Nabaltec AG confirms preliminary 2025 consolidated figures and expects a return to revenue growth in 2026



30.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Nabaltec AG confirms preliminary 2025 consolidated figures and expects a return to revenue growth in 2026

Confirmation of 2025 consolidated figures: Consolidated revenues at EUR 197.0 million, down from EUR 203.6 million in the prior year (-3.2%); operating profit (EBIT) at EUR 15.2 million (2024: EUR 22.3 million); EBIT margin of 7.7% (as a percentage of total performance)

2026 Outlook: Revenue growth in a range of 4% to 6%; EBIT margin in a range of 5% to 7%

Preliminary financial results for Q1/2026: Revenues at EUR 53.2 million (Q1/2025: EUR 54.7 million); EBIT at EUR 2.7 million (Q1/2025: EUR 4.1 million)

Proposed dividend of EUR 0.29 per share

Schwandorf, 30 April 2026 – Nabaltec AG published its consolidated financial statements for Financial Year 2025 today, confirming the preliminary figures. Accordingly, the company achieved revenues of EUR 197.0 million in the Financial Year 2025, compared to EUR 203.6 million in the previous year (-3.2%). EBIT was EUR 15.2 million in 2025, compared to EUR 22.3 million the year before (-31.8%). Based on total performance, this resulted in an EBIT margin of 7.7%.

Market uncertainties stemming from US tariff policies, as well as persistently weak demand for products for the refractory industry and e-mobility, characterized Financial Year 2025. “The overall economic situation weighed on our target markets in 2025. Despite performing better than the German chemical industry, which was down 3.8% from the previous year, we fell slightly short of our goal of limiting the decline in revenues to up to 2%,” reported Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG.

Nabaltec attained revenues in the “Functional Fillers” product segment of EUR 144.1 million in Financial Year 2025, compared to EUR 148.0 million in the previous year, corresponding to a drop in revenues of 2.7%. In the “Specialty Aluminas” product segment, revenues in 2025 amounted to EUR 53.0 million, compared to EUR 55.6 million in the previous year

(-4.7%).

The company attained earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 26.8 million in 2025, compared to EUR 34.2 million in the previous year. The EBITDA margin (as a percentage of total performance) amounted to 13.6%. EBIT was EUR 15.2 million in 2025, compared to EUR 22.3 million the year before (-31.8%). With an EBIT margin (as a percentage of total performance) of 7.7%, the company met its forecast range of 7% to 9%. Consolidated earnings for 2025 were EUR 9.7 million (previous year: EUR 14.3 million), leading to earnings per share of EUR 1.10 (previous year: EUR 1.62). The Management and Supervisory Boards intend to propose a dividend of EUR 0.29 per share for Financial Year 2025 to the shareholders at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Johannes Heckmann: “We achieved our projected earnings in a highly volatile environment and, with an EBIT margin of 7.7%, once again demonstrated that Nabaltec possesses operational stability. At this point in time, it is unclear how the conflict in the Middle East will affect our business. Nevertheless, we remain confident, as we are benefiting from long-term trends such as the growing importance of fire protection, the increased use of environmentally friendly processes, and key innovations in the fields of electromobility, energy storage, and electrification. Furthermore, in the wake of the AI boom, demand for secure and high-performance cables for data centers is rising, creating additional growth potential. We are excellently positioned to benefit disproportionately from the renewed economic upturn in Europe and future developments in European battery cell manufacturing.”

According to preliminary figures Nabaltec AG earned EUR 53.2 million in consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2026, compared to EUR 54.7 million in the same period from the previous year (-2.7%). Nabaltec AG earned preliminary operating profit (EBIT) in the first quarter of 2026 of EUR 2.7 million (Q1/2025: EUR 4.1 million). The EBIT margin (as a percentage of total performance) was 5.2% in the first quarter of 2026.

The Management Board of Nabaltec AG continues to anticipate a volatile economic environment for 2026 but nevertheless expects the company to return to growth, with revenues increasing by between 4% and 6%. This growth in the coming quarters will primarily be driven by positive trends, such as rising demand for fire protection solutions and the AI boom, as safe cables for data centers are increasingly in demand. In addition, further expansion in the areas of electromobility and energy storage solutions is having a positive impact.

Nabaltec is expecting an EBIT margin in a range from 5% to 7%. The decline in the EBIT margin compared to the Financial Year 2025 will stem above all from increasing material expenses, especially for energy, and a sharp increase in depreciation and amortization.

Note: Nabaltec AG's 2025 Annual Report and the 2025 Annual Financial Statements are available for download at https://nabaltec.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. The Management Board of Nabaltec AG will also hold an earnings call on Q4/2025 Highlights on 30 April 2026 at 11:00 am (CEST). Interested investors can register via this link.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, “Functional Fillers” and “Specialty Aluminas.” The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

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