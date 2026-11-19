EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

Nabaltec AG confirms return to growth in the third quarter and reaffirms 2026 outlook



19.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Nabaltec AG confirms return to growth in the third quarter and reaffirms 2026 outlook

Consolidated revenues in the first nine months 2026 at EUR 159.9 million (+3.1% from the previous-year period)

Operating profit (EBIT) in the first nine months 2026 at EUR 10.0 million (-28.5%); EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) of 6.4%

Both product segments – “Functional Fillers” and “Specialty Aluminas” – increased compared to the previous-year period

Outlook 2026 confirmed: Revenue growth in a range of 4% to 6%; EBIT margin in a range of 5% to 7%

Schwandorf, 19 November 2026 – Nabaltec AG generated consolidated revenues of EUR 51.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 5.7% compared with the corresponding period of the previous year (EUR 48.6 million). In the first nine months of 2026, total revenues thus increased to EUR 159.9 million, compared with EUR 155.1 million in the first nine months of the previous year (+3.1%). Both product segments contributed to revenue growth.

“With the revenue momentum in the current financial year, we have returned to a growth trajectory. This development shows that we are on the right track to achieve our target for the 2026 financial year,” reports Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. “In the third quarter in particular, we benefited from increased volume demand from our customers. At the same time, targeted investments in expanding our capacities are creating the conditions needed to meet rising demand and continue our growth as the economy recovers further.”

Nabaltec generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 21.0 million in the first nine months of 2026, thus 7.0 % below the same period of the previous year of EUR 22.6 million. The EBITDA margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total performance) was 13.5% in the first nine months of 2026 (same period of the previous year: 14.5%). For operating profit (EBIT) Nabaltec reached EUR 10.0 million in the first nine months of 2026 with an EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) of 6.4%. The operating profit was primarily impacted by high energy and freight costs as well as higher scheduled depreciation and amortization due to the investment projects recently completed.

In the “Functional Fillers” product segment, the company generated revenues of EUR 116.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to EUR 113.7 million in the same period of the previous year (+2.7%). In the third quarter of 2026, revenues amounted to EUR 36.7 million, compared to EUR 35.2 million in the corresponding period of the previous year (+4.0%). Revenues in the young and high-growth viscosity optimized hydrates product range increased significantly by 40.8% in the nine-month period of 2026 compared with the same period of the previous year. In the boehmites product range, the development seen in the second quarter could not be fully sustained: overall, revenues declined by 4.3% in the first nine months, while market signals are showing positive trends.

In the “Specialty Aluminas” product segment the company generated revenues in the amount of EUR 43.2 million in the nine-month period, compared with EUR 41.4 million in the first nine months of the previous year (+4.1%). The third quarter contributed EUR 14.7 million to this figure, an increase of 10.2% compared with the third quarter of 2025 (EUR 13.4 million). Despite this positive development, weak demand for steel continues to weigh on the refractory market, which is particularly relevant to Nabaltec.

Nabaltec AG’s order backlog developed significantly positively as of 30 September 2026, amounting to EUR 48.8 million compared with EUR 32.7 million at the same time in the previous year. The Management Board of Nabaltec AG therefore confirms its forecast for the full year, with revenue growth in a range of 4% to 6% and an EBIT margin in a range of 5% to 7%. The forecast decline in the EBIT margin compared to the Financial Year 2025 is primarily attributable to significantly rising energy costs and a notable increase in scheduled depreciation and amortization.

As previously announced, Dirk A. Müller will assume the position of CFO of Nabaltec AG on 1 December 2026. He resigned from his mandate on the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of 30 November 2026. As the alternate member elected by the Annual General Meeting, Astrid Witzany will join the Supervisory Board of Nabaltec AG effective 1 December 2026. Günther Spitzer, who has served as CFO of Nabaltec AG since 2017, will retire at the end of his current contract on 31 December 2026. At his own request, he will not renew his contract after almost 45 years with the company.

Note: Nabaltec AG's Interim Report January to September 2026 is available for download at https://nabaltec.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. The Management Board of Nabaltec AG will also hold an earnings call on Q3/2026 Highlights on 19 November 2026 at 11:00 am (CET). Interested investors can register via this link.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, “Functional Fillers” and “Specialty Aluminas.” The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

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