EQS-News: Nabaltec AG once again honored with the Best Managed Companies Award

EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG once again honored with the Best Managed Companies Award



22.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Nabaltec AG once again honored with the Best Managed Companies Award

Schwandorf, 22 May 2026 – Nabaltec AG has once again been honored with the Best Managed Companies Award, thus receiving the seal of approval for excellently managed companies for the eighth time. The Best Managed Companies program is a competition and seal of approval for successful medium-sized companies. The vision: Building a national and global ecosystem of excellently managed medium-sized companies.

“The award as a Best Managed Company confirms our consistent focus on long-term growth, innovative development, and entrepreneurial responsibility,” explains Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. “This success is above all due to the dedication and expertise of our employees, who contribute every day with great commitment to the continued development of our company. We are very pleased about this outstanding recognition and at the same time see it as motivation to continue on our path with innovative strength and a sustainable strategy.”

A key unique selling point of Best Managed Companies is its internationality: Best Managed Companies was launched by Deloitte in Canada in the 1990s and has since been successfully introduced in more than 45 countries.

“Good corporate governance is of central importance, especially in economically challenging times. The Best Managed Companies Award is a well-deserved recognition for companies that successfully combine responsibility, foresight, and sustainable action,” says Tobias Vogel, CEO of UBS Europe SE.

To qualify for the Best Managed Companies Award, companies must have a minimum annual revenue of EUR 150 million and a head office in Germany. It is also important that the participating companies are medium-sized and have been economically successful in recent years.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, “Functional Fillers” and “Specialty Aluminas.” The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

Contact:

Kestin Schuierer Vera Müller/Frank Ostermair Nabaltec AG IR4value GmbH Phone: +49 9431 53-204 Phone: +49 156 78409459 E-mail: Kerstin.Schuierer@nabaltec.de E-mail: Vera.Mueller@ir4value.de

About Deloitte:

Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Legal advisory services in Germany are provided by Deloitte Legal. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets and enable clients to transform and thrive. Building on its 180+-year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s over 470,000 people worldwide work together every day to make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com/de.

About UBS:

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions, and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About BDI:

The BDI is the umbrella organisation for German industry and industry-related service providers. It represents 38 sectoral associations and 15 regional offices. It represents more than 100,000 companies – ranging from listed corporations to medium-sized family businesses – employing around eight million people. This makes the association the voice of German industry in Berlin and Brussels. The BDI is committed to promoting competitive and successful companies in Germany, Europe and the world.

About Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung:

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.) is one of the most important national daily newspapers in Germany and worldwide. It stands for political, economic and social relevance, for independence and excellent journalistic quality. More than 300 editors produce quality journalism every day in print and digital media. The award-winning editorial team has one of the largest in-house correspondent networks of any daily newspaper worldwide. The publishing house of the Frankfurter Allgemeine also publishes the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, the premium magazine Frankfurter Allgemeine Quarterly, and the regional business magazine Frankfurter Allgemeine Metropol. Digital offerings deliver the most important events of the day quickly and in depth, from FAZ.NET to the news app F.A.Z. “Der Tag”. The “FAZ + Premium” newsletters are aimed at a professional audience with topic-specific interests as well as at readers whose interests extend beyond the general coverage of the F.A.Z. Various F.A.Z. podcasts offer background information and insightful analyses to listen to.