EQS-News: Nabaltec AG publishes figures for the first quarter 2026 and expects a gradual return to revenue growth starting from the second quarter

EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Nabaltec AG publishes figures for the first quarter 2026 and expects a gradual return to revenue growth starting from the second quarter



21.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Nabaltec AG publishes figures for the first quarter 2026 and expects a gradual return to revenue growth starting from the second quarter

Consolidated revenues in the first quarter 2026 at EUR 53.2 million (-2.7% from the prior-year period)

Operating profit (EBIT) in the first three months 2026 at EUR 2.7 million (Q1/2025: EUR 4.1 million); EBIT margin of 5.2%

Revenues in the viscosity optimized hydrates product range continues to rise

Outlook 2026 confirmed: Revenue growth in a range of 4% to 6%; EBIT margin in a range of 5% to 7%

Schwandorf, 21 May 2026 – Nabaltec AG generated consolidated revenues of EUR 53.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 despite continued challenging market conditions, thereby limiting the decline in revenues compared with the same quarter of the previous year to 2.7%. In terms of earnings, Nabaltec achieved EBITDA of EUR 6.4 million (Q1/2025: EUR 7.0 million) and an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 2.7 million (Q1/2025: EUR 4.1 million). The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) was 5.2% in the first quarter of 2026.

“Even in a still subdued economic environment, we also performed well and were able to bring our EBIT margin back into the range targeted for the full year despite significantly higher energy prices and following an unexpectedly weak fourth quarter of 2025,” says Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. “Even though the impulses for higher revenue momentum in the industry remained rather subdued at the beginning of the year, we see in the clear focus on selected niches within specialty chemicals, combined with an overall balanced product mix, the support for our continued stable operational development – even in a difficult market environment.”

In the “Functional Fillers” product segment, revenues amounted to EUR 39.4 million compared to EUR 40.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. This corresponds to a revenue decline of 2.1% in this product segment. The viscosity optimized hydrates product range once again recorded strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, achieving a revenue increase of 28.0% compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Here, Nabaltec AG is benefiting from the growing importance of thermal management in lithium-ion batteries. By contrast, sales in the boehmites product range developed slightly negatively: market development here continues to remain weak, resulting from and in line with the stagnating expansion of cell production in Europe for e-mobility. In the first three months of 2026, revenues of EUR 13.8 million was generated in the “Specialty Aluminas” product segment compared with EUR 14.4 million in the corresponding comparative quarter (-4.6%). Weak steel demand continues to weigh on the refractory market.

“With our fine hydroxides, viscosity optimized hydrates, and boehmites, we have highly developed products that are indispensable due to their outstanding properties in cable applications used in AI infrastructure data centers, in batteries for e-mobility and power electronics, as well as in the production of renewable energy,” continues Johannes Heckmann. “We are convinced that we are very well positioned for the market recovery, and initial positive signs pointing to a return to a growth trajectory are already becoming more evident in the second quarter of 2026.”

The Management Board of Nabaltec AG continues to anticipate a volatile economic environment for 2026 but nevertheless expects the company to return to growth, with revenues increasing by between 4% and 6%. Nabaltec is expecting an EBIT margin in a range from 5% to 7%. The forecast decline in the EBIT margin compared to the Financial Year 2025 will stem above all from increasing material expenses, especially for energy, and a sharp increase in depreciation and amortization.

Note: Nabaltec AG's Interim Report for the first quarter 2026 is available for download at https://nabaltec.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. The Management Board of Nabaltec AG will also hold an earnings call on Q1/2026 Highlights on 21 May 2026 at 11:00 am (CEST). Interested investors can register via this link.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, “Functional Fillers” and “Specialty Aluminas.” The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

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