EQS-News: Nabaltec AG publishes first sustainability report

EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG publishes first sustainability report



18.12.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nabaltec AG publishes first sustainability report

Schwandorf, 18 December 2025 – Nabaltec AG has published its first comprehensive sustainability report today, sending a strong signal for transparency and responsibility in the chemical industry. The report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), and, in particular, the Voluntary Sustainability Standard for SMEs (VSME). It documents the company's progress and objectives in the areas of environment, social and governance.

“The requirements for sustainable governance are not a new topic for Nabaltec – we have been working out clear strategies for years, particularly in the areas of governance and employee responsibility. With our first sustainability report, we build on this basis and consistently develop our course,” says Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG.

With this report, Nabaltec shows how the company is actively contributing to the transformation of the economy through innovative technologies, sustainable supply chains, and targeted measures to promote employee development.

The complete sustainability report and sustainability policy are now available for download at https://nabaltec.de/en/company/sustainability.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Aluminas." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

Contact: