EQS-News: Nabaltec AG receives Bavaria's Best 50 award

Nabaltec AG receives Bavaria's Best 50 award



25.07.2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Schwandorf, 25 July 2023 Yesterday, Nabaltec AG received the Bavaria's Best 50 SME award for the third time, which is presented annually to the 50 fastest-growing medium-sized and owner-managed companies in Bavaria. The award is presented by the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy and honors companies in Bavaria that drive the State and the Bavarian economy forward with foresight and responsibility for their employees and operations.

"We are very pleased to receive this award, which underscores the fact that Nabaltec, as a high-growth company, has performed very well in a market environment that has recently been difficult for the chemical industry," said Günther Spitzer, CFO of Nabaltec AG, who accepted the SME award yesterday. "With our highly innovative functional fillers and specialty alumina, we see ourselves as a future-oriented company well positioned in our markets. The award is due to our employees, whose daily commitment and dedication have made this success possible."

The Bavaria's Best 50 competition honors owner-managed, medium-sized Bavarian companies that have grown particularly strongly in recent years in terms of sales and number of employees. In addition, special prizes were again awarded this year for outstanding commitment to training and female Bavarian Entrepreneur of the Year.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

