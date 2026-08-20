EQS-News: Nabaltec AG returns to a growth trajectory in the second quarter of 2026

EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Nabaltec AG returns to a growth trajectory in the second quarter of 2026



20.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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Nabaltec AG returns to a growth trajectory in the second quarter of 2026

Consolidated revenues in the first six months 2026 at EUR 108.6 million (+1.9% from the previous-year period) thanks to a strong second quarter

Operating profit (EBIT) in the first half of 2026 at EUR 6.6 million (-26.1%); EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) of 6.2%

“Functional Fillers” and “Specialty Aluminas” product segments each generated increase in revenues

Outlook 2026 confirmed: Revenue growth in a range of 4% to 6%; EBIT margin in a range of 5% to 7%

Schwandorf, 20 August 2026 – Nabaltec AG recorded significant revenue growth to EUR 55.3 million (+6.9%) in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year and thus achieved total revenues of EUR 108.6 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 106.5 million in the previous year (+1.9%). Operating consolidated earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR 6.6 million in the first six months of 2026, with an EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) of 6.2% at the end of the first half of 2026.

“With the significant increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2026, we have returned to our growth trajectory,” says Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. “The market indicators for the further course of the financial year are also good: Both product segments achieved revenue growth, and the momentum in the still young viscosity optimized hydrates product range remains very high. We are also seeing a bottoming-out with slight growth in our boehmite product range following a difficult period.”

In the “Functional Fillers” product segment, the company generated revenues of EUR 80.1 million in the first six months of 2026, compared with EUR 78.4 million in the first half of the previous year. In the second quarter of 2026, revenues amounted to EUR 40.7 million, up 6.7% (previous year: EUR 38.1 million). The high-growth viscosity optimized hydrates product range increased significantly by 36.0% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period of the previous year. In the boehmite product range, revenue also increased by 5.8% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period of the previous year.

The “Specialty Aluminas” product segment also generated growth again in the first six months of 2026: Revenues amounted to EUR 28.4 million, compared with EUR 28.1 million in the first half of the previous year (+1.3%). In the strong second quarter of 2026, revenues increased by 7.4% to EUR 14.6 million, compared with EUR 13.6 million in the same period of the previous year. However, weak steel demand continues to have a dampening effect on the refractory market.

Nabaltec generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), of EUR 13.8 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 14.6 million in the same period of the previous year (-5.1%). The EBITDA margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total performance) was 13.1% in the first six months of 2026 (same period of the previous year: 13.7%). For operating profit (EBIT), a figure of EUR 6.6 million was calculated for the first six months of 2026, compared with EUR 8.9 million in the same period of the previous year (-26.1%). The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) was therefore 6.2% in the first six months of 2026, compared with 8.4% in the same period of the previous year, and was primarily impacted by high energy costs as well as higher scheduled depreciation and amortization due to the investment projects recently completed.

“The return to revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026 is an important benchmark for us. Although the current market environment remains characterized by challenges and the conditions continue to have a negative impact on our earnings performance, particularly due to high energy prices,” says Johannes Heckmann. “Nabaltec, however, remains strongly positioned with its product portfolio and innovative strength and is consistently taking advantage of opportunities in international markets.”

Nabaltec AG’s order backlog developed significantly positively as of 30 June 2026, amounting to EUR 52.2 million compared with EUR 38.3 million at the same time in the previous year. In light of the good development in the first half of 2026, the Management Board of Nabaltec AG confirms its forecast for the full year, with revenue growth in a range of 4% to 6% and an EBIT margin in a range of 5% to 7%. The forecast decline in the EBIT margin compared to the Financial Year 2025 is primarily attributable to rising energy costs and a sharp increase in scheduled depreciation and amortization.

Note: Nabaltec AG's Interim Report January to June 2026 is available for download at https://nabaltec.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. The Management Board of Nabaltec AG will also hold an earnings call on Q2/2026 Highlights on 20 August 2026 at 11:00 am (CEST). Interested investors can register via this link.

About Nabaltec AG:

Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, “Functional Fillers” and “Specialty Aluminas.” The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

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