The Naga Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41YCM / ISIN: DE000A41YCM0
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23.04.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: NAGA GROUP REPORTS FIRST PROFITABLE Q1 WITH IMPROVED EBITDA MARGIN – 2026 GUIDANCE REITERATED
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EQS-News: The Naga Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
NAGA GROUP REPORTS FIRST PROFITABLE Q1 WITH IMPROVED EBITDA MARGIN – 2026 GUIDANCE REITERATED
The market environment in Q1 2026 was characterized by mixed volatility across asset classes. Periods of elevated activity were driven primarily by macroeconomic developments and renewed momentum in crypto markets.
NAGA’s operational performance benefited from a combination of stable trading activity, improved client quality, and disciplined cost management.
Group revenue amounted to EUR 14.4 million in Q1 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 16.4 million). Adjusted for foreign exchange effects, revenue was in line with the prior-year level, indicating stable underlying business performance.
EBITDA increased significantly to EUR 2.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 1.0 million), while the EBITDA margin improved to 15.8% (Q1 2025: 6.1%). This development was supported by an optimized cost structure and efficiency gains across operations. The improvement reflects a more efficient operating model with a structurally lower cost base compared to prior periods.
Net profit totaled EUR 0.5 million (Q1 2025: EUR -1.7 million), marking the first profitable first quarter in the Company’s history.
Within the quarter, March represented the strongest month in terms of trading activity and provided positive momentum into the second quarter of 2026.
In Q1 2026, NAGA recorded 87,500 new registered users and 4,903 new funded accounts, reflecting a continued recovery in user activity compared to the previous quarter. Trading volume amounted to USD 80.7 billion and showed a clear increase compared to Q1 2025, driven by higher trading activity and improved market conditions.
Sequentially, key operational indicators continued to improve, with higher activity, rising net deposits, and declining client withdrawals, indicating stronger platform engagement and improving client quality, while partially offsetting the decline in new funded accounts.
In Q1 2026, NAGA made further progress in implementing operational improvements. Technology-supported initiatives, including the use of AI-driven tools, contributed to efficiency gains across key areas, including marketing, customer support, and internal processes. This enabled faster execution, more efficient campaign deployment, and enhanced scalability of key operational functions without a corresponding increase in the cost base.
In addition, the Group continued to expand its distribution activities. A newly signed distribution partnership and ongoing discussions regarding additional white-label collaborations are expected to support international reach and contribute to the Group’s growth profile over time. These initiatives are not reflected in the current guidance.
Based on the performance in the first quarter of 2026, management confirms its full-year guidance. The Company continues to expect revenue in the range of EUR 68 million to EUR 75 million and EBITDA between EUR 10 million and EUR 15 million.
CEO Octavian Patrascu and CFO Jeremy Schlachter will discuss the unaudited Q1 2026 results together with a strategy update in a webcast presentation today, 23 April 2026 at 15.00 CET. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in advance to participate in the webcast/call at:
NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.
The NAGA Group AG
23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The NAGA Group AG
|Suhrenkamp 59
|22335 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@naga.com
|Internet:
|www.naga.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YCM0
|WKN:
|A41YCM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2313296
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2313296 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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