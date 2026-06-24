The Naga Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41YCM / ISIN: DE000A41YCM0
|
24.06.2026 07:30:13
EQS-News: NAGA SECURES MICA AUTHORIZATION FOR CRYPTO-ASSET SERVICES ACROSS THE EU
|
EQS-News: The Naga Group AG
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
NAGA SECURES MICA AUTHORIZATION FOR CRYPTO-ASSET SERVICES ACROSS THE EU
As Europe transitions to the MiCA framework, NAGA is well-positioned to provide clients with secure, compliant, and transparent access to crypto-asset services under a harmonized regulatory regime. The authorization further demonstrates NAGA’s ability to meet demanding regulatory standards and reflects the strength of the Company’s regulatory and operational infrastructure.
The authorization allows NAGA’s European clients to buy, sell, and exchange crypto-assets, benefit from secure safeguarding of their holdings, and access a range of crypto-related services within a regulated environment. As a core component of NAGA’s SuperApp strategy, crypto services complement the Company’s broader ecosystem of investing, social trading, and financial services and support the continued expansion of NAGA’s crypto offering across the European market.
Crypto-asset services have been an integral part of NAGA’s offering for many years and remain a key pillar of the Company’s strategy to build a comprehensive financial SuperApp combining investing, social trading, payments, and digital assets within a single user experience.
NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features, including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.
The NAGA Group AG
24.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The NAGA Group AG
|Suhrenkamp 59
|22335 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@naga.com
|Internet:
|www.naga.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YCM0
|WKN:
|A41YCM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2352226
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2352226 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
Analysen zu The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Naga Group AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|2,61
|3,98%