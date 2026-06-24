EQS-News: NAGA SECURES MICA AUTHORIZATION FOR CRYPTO-ASSET SERVICES ACROSS THE EU

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

NAGA SECURES MICA AUTHORIZATION FOR CRYPTO-ASSET SERVICES ACROSS THE EU



24.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NAGA SECURES MICA AUTHORIZATION FOR CRYPTO-ASSET SERVICES ACROSS THE EU



Strengthens NAGA’s SuperApp ecosystem with regulated crypto-asset services

Supports future growth through a harmonized European regulatory framework

Demonstrates NAGA’s ability to meet demanding regulatory standards



Hamburg, 24 June 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0), the multi-asset fintech group behind the NAGA SuperApp “Naga One”, announces that its European entity, NAGA X Ltd has received authorization under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The authorization strengthens the Company’s ability to integrate crypto-asset services into its SuperApp ecosystem and provides a scalable regulatory framework to support future growth across the European market.

As Europe transitions to the MiCA framework, NAGA is well-positioned to provide clients with secure, compliant, and transparent access to crypto-asset services under a harmonized regulatory regime. The authorization further demonstrates NAGA’s ability to meet demanding regulatory standards and reflects the strength of the Company’s regulatory and operational infrastructure.

The authorization allows NAGA’s European clients to buy, sell, and exchange crypto-assets, benefit from secure safeguarding of their holdings, and access a range of crypto-related services within a regulated environment. As a core component of NAGA’s SuperApp strategy, crypto services complement the Company’s broader ecosystem of investing, social trading, and financial services and support the continued expansion of NAGA’s crypto offering across the European market.

Crypto-asset services have been an integral part of NAGA’s offering for many years and remain a key pillar of the Company’s strategy to build a comprehensive financial SuperApp combining investing, social trading, payments, and digital assets within a single user experience.



Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group, commented: “Obtaining MiCA authorization is an important milestone for NAGA and reflects the strength of our regulatory and operational infrastructure. As crypto-asset services become part of a harmonized European framework, we are well-positioned to provide clients with secure, compliant, and transparent access to digital assets. At the same time, the authorization strengthens the foundation of our SuperApp strategy, where investing, social trading, payments, and crypto services come together within one regulated ecosystem. We view regulatory excellence as a key enabler of long-term growth and an important factor in building trust with our clients across Europe.”



About NAGA

NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features, including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Jeremy Schlachter

CFO

ir@naga.com