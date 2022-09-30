EQS-News: Nagarro Announces Resignation of Vice-Chairperson Detlef Dinsel from Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Nagarro Announces Resignation of Vice-Chairperson Detlef Dinsel from Supervisory Board



30.09.2022 / 17:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





September 30, 2022 Nagarro SE (FRA: NA9) announced today that Detlef Dinsel, Vice-Chairperson of the companys Supervisory Board, has resigned from the Supervisory Board effective September 30, 2022, for important personal reasons. The Management Board will shortly submit an application to the competent Local Court of Munich for a replacement for Mr. Dinsel's vacant seat on the Supervisory Board.

Manas Fuloria, co-founder and Chairperson of the Management Board, said, "Detlef has accompanied Nagarro, first at Allgeier and then after the spin-off, as the company has grown from a small, close team of about 1,000 people in 2011 to a publicly-listed, professional company of nearly 17,000 people today. We are, therefore, sorry to learn about Detlef's decision to resign for important personal reasons. We would like to thank Detlef for the trustful cooperation during his time as a member of the Supervisory Board and wish him the very best."