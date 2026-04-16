EQS-News: Nagarro appoints Prateek Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board

EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Nagarro appoints Prateek Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board



16.04.2026 / 15:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Appointment is an important step in strengthening Nagarro’s finance leadership and governance

Seasoned finance leader with extensive experience across global listed IT services companies

Brings a strong record of strengthening finance organizations and financial excellence at scale

Underlines Nagarro‘s strong focus on sustainable growth and deepened engagement with international capital markets

Munich, 16 April 2026 - The Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE has appointed Prateek Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management Board, effective May 1, 2026. He will serve an initial term of three years. With this appointment, Nagarro expands and strengthens its leadership team, and establishes a dedicated CFO role to support the company’s continued global growth, enhanced governance, and constructive engagement with international capital markets.

Prateek Aggarwal brings more than 20 years of finance leadership experience in the technology and IT services sector. He has held senior roles in global listed companies, including multi-country and culturally diverse operating environments, with a strong track record in financial management, operational discipline, and capital markets engagement. Most recently, he served in a senior value creation role at RPSG Group. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer at HCLTech and Hexaware Technologies, where he led global finance functions and supported business growth and transformation initiatives.

Christian Bacherl, Chairperson of Nagarro’s Supervisory Board, said:

“Prateek Aggarwal brings deep experience from global listed technology services companies and a strong track record of financial leadership at scale. He has consistently strengthened finance organizations and helped build the financial discipline, governance standards, and capital markets perspective expected of a company like Nagarro. His appointment reflects our focus on further strengthening financial discipline and governance.”

Manas Human, co-founder and CEO of Nagarro, said:

“We are rapidly transforming Nagarro to leverage our lean, agile engineering excellence to become a leader in AI transformations. In the context of the changing market environment, evolving organization design and new offerings, Prateek will play a key role, partnering with the broader leadership team on our ambitious growth journey. We look forward to working with him to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Prateek Aggarwal said:

“I am excited to join Nagarro at this important stage in the industry's and company’s development. I look forward to joining this unique leadership team, strengthening the finance function, supporting disciplined growth, and maintaining a consistent and transparent dialogue with investors and other stakeholders.”

Contacts:

Investor relations – ir@nagarro.com

Media – press@nagarro.com



About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Intelligence vision. Nagarro employs around 17,700 people in 39 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.