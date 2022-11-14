EQS-News: Nagarro posts 63.0% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2022, Adjusted EBITDA more than doubles YoY in Q3 2022

EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

November 14, 2022 - Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, today presented its unaudited financial numbers for Q3 2022 and released its nine-month statement. Revenue grew to 229.8 million in Q3 2022, up 63.0% YoY from 141.0 million in Q3 2021, and up 9.4% QoQ from 210.0 million in Q2 2022. 9M YoY revenue growth was 62.9%, of which 51.9% was organic.

Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q3 2022 was 50.9%. Gross profit grew to 69.8 million in Q3 2022 from 40.0 million in Q3 2021. Gross margin increased to 30.4% in Q3 2022 from 28.4% in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 26.7 million from 21.7 million (15.4% of revenue) in Q3 2021 to 48.4 million (21.1% of revenue) in Q3 2022. The main EBITDA adjustment was on account of stock option expense of 0.8 million in Q3 2022.

EBITDA grew by 28.4 million from 19.2 million in Q3 2021 to 47.6 million in Q3 2022. EBIT increased by 25.8 million from 13.4 million in Q3 2021 to 39.2 million in Q3 2022. Net profit increased by 17.4 million to 25.7 million in Q3 2022 from 8.4 million in Q3 2021.

The company added a net 1,268 professionals in Q3 2022 a number that includes trainees and lateral hires.

Today, the company also announced a further increase in its guidance for financial year 2022. Nagarro revised its estimate for 2022 revenue upwards from 830 million to 850 million. The estimate for gross margin was raised from 27% to 28%, while the estimate for Adjusted EBITDA margin was lifted from 15% to 16%.

Nine-month results

Nagarros 9M 2022 revenue grew to 625.4 million, up from 384.0 million for the same period in 2021, a growth of 62.9%. In constant currency, the revenue growth was 54.1%. Organic revenue growth for 9M 2022 was 51.9%. Gross profit grew to 180.3 million in 9M 2022 from 112.1 million in 9M 2021. Gross margin dropped slightly, changing from 29.2% in 9M 2021 to 28.8% in 9M 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew 98.5% from 59.2 million (15.4% of revenue) in 9M 2021 to 117.6 million (18.8% of revenue) in 9M 2022. EBITDA increased by 63.0 million from 51.9 million in 9M 2021 to 114.9 million in 9M 2022. EBIT increased by 56.0 million from 34.8 million in 9M 2021 to 90.7 million in 9M 2022. Net profit increased by 40.3 million to 61.9 million in 9M 2022 against 21.7 million in 9M 2021.

Nitin Arora, Director M&A, said, While most of our growth is organic, our strong numbers also reflect the inherent strengths of Nagarros M&A model. Our acquisitions add new capabilities, client access, new talent and, especially, great entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, our global organizational design and flat, collaborative culture mean that all these assets can be truly leveraged.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 18,000 people in 33 countries. For more information, www.nagarro.com.

