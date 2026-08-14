Nagarro Aktie

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WKN DE: A3H220 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200

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14.08.2026 06:58:04

EQS-News: Nagarro presents Q2 and H1 2026 numbers, posts 2.0% and 4.2% YoY revenue growth in constant currency in Q2 and H1 2026, respectively

EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
Nagarro presents Q2 and H1 2026 numbers, posts 2.0% and 4.2% YoY revenue growth in constant currency in Q2 and H1 2026, respectively

14.08.2026 / 06:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

August 14, 2026 – Today, Nagarro, a global AI transformation and engineering leader, presented its unaudited financial numbers for Q2 2026 and H1 2026, and released its half-yearly financial report.

Q2 results

In Q2 2026, revenue grew to €252.4 million, up from €252.0 million in Q2 2025. On a constant-currency basis, YoY revenue growth was 2.0%, which translated to growth of 0.2% in Euro terms. Organic YoY revenue growth for the quarter was 0.6% in constant currency, which translated to negative 1.1% in Euro terms. Gross profit declined to €81.8 million (32.4% of revenues) in Q2 2026 from €83.7 million (33.2% of revenues) in Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA increased to €37.8 million (15.0% of revenue) in Q2 2026, up from €30.5 million (12.1% of revenue) in Q2 2025.

EBITDA declined to €27.7 million in Q2 2026, from €32.0 million in Q2 2025. While adjusted EBITDA grew by €7.3 million year-on-year, EBITDA decreased by €4.3 million, primarily due to YoY increase in share-based payment arrangements cost of €12.0 million (expense of €8.1 million in Q2 2026, against an income of €3.9 million in Q2 2025). For the same reason, EBIT declined to €19.2 million in Q2 2026 from €23.4 million in Q2 2025. Net profit increased to €10.6 million in Q2 2026, up from €8.3 million in Q2 2025 mainly due to absence of withholding tax expense on intra-group dividends. The number of clients generating more than €1 million revenue in last 12-month period was 184 as of June 30, 2026, up from 179 as of March 31, 2026.

Operating cash inflow in Q2 2026 increased to €29.8 million from €4.9 million in Q2 2025 primarily due to higher collections from trade receivables and lower taxes paid.

At the Annual General Meeting held on June 29, 2026, a dividend of €1.00 per share, amounting to €12.4 million and representing 14.9% of 2025 EBIT, was declared. This compares with a dividend of €1.00 per share, amounting to €12.6 million and representing 13.1% of 2024 EBIT, declared at the AGM held on June 30, 2025.

H1 results

In H1 2026, Nagarro’s revenues increased to €500.5 million in H1 2026, up from €498.9 million in H1 2025. On a constant-currency basis, YoY revenue growth was 4.2%, which translated into growth of 0.3% in Euro terms. Organic YoY revenue growth was 2.7% in constant currency, which translated into negative 1.1% in Euro terms. Gross profit and gross margin remained broadly stable at €159.2 million (31.8% of revenues) in H1 2026, compared with €159.3 million (31.9% of revenues) in H1 2025. Adjusted EBITDA increased to €69.1 million (13.8% of revenue) in H1 2026, up from €60.8 million (12.2% of revenue) in H1 2025.

EBITDA increased to €66.5 million in H1 2026 from €65.0 million in H1 2025. EBIT increased to €49.2 million in H1 2026 from €47.5 million in H1 2025. Net profit increased to €29.8 million in H1 2026, up from €19.6 million in H1 2025.

Operating cash inflow in H1 2026 declined to €29.5 million from €42.4 million in H1 2025 due to pending collections from some clients, which are being collected in Q3 2026. Days of sales outstanding (DSO), calculated based on the quarterly revenue, and including both contract assets and trade receivables, has stayed flat at 86 days on June 30, 2026 from March 31, 2026.

Nagarro’s cash balance as of June 30, 2026 was €131.3 million, up from €124.6 million at the end of December 31, 2025. Nagarro’s loans and borrowings remained broadly stable at €310.5 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with €310.1 million as of December 31, 2025. The company reported 18,711 professionals as of June 30, 2026.

The summarized table for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 is as follows:

    Q2 2026   Q2 2025   Growth
    mEUR   mEUR    
Revenue   252.4   252.0   0.2% YoY in Euro
2.0% YoY in constant currency
Gross profit   81.8   83.7   Negative 2.3% YoY
Gross margin   32.4%   33.2%    
Adjusted EBITDA   37.8   30.5   23.9% YoY
Adjusted EBITDA margin   15.0%   12.1%    
EBITDA   27.7   32.0   Negative 13.4% YoY
EBIT   19.2   23.4   Negative 17.9% YoY
Net profit   10.6   8.3   27.7% YoY
             

The summarized table for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is as follows:

    H1 2026   H1 2025   Growth
    mEUR   mEUR    
Revenue   500.5   498.9   0.3% YoY in Euro
4.2% YoY in constant currency
Gross profit   159.2   159.3   Negative 0.1% YoY
Gross margin   31.8%   31.9%    
Adjusted EBITDA   69.1   60.8   13.7% YoY
Adjusted EBITDA margin   13.8%   12.2%    
EBITDA   66.5   65.0   2.3% YoY
EBIT   49.2   47.5   3.6% YoY
Net profit   29.8   19.6   52.0% YoY
             

Nagarro SE will hold its earnings call to discuss half-yearly financial report 2026 on August 14, 2026, at 01:00 pm CEST (04:00 am PT / 06:00 am CT / 07:00 am ET / 12:00 pm BST / 03:00 pm GST / 04:30 pm IST / 07:00 pm SGT / 08:00 pm JST).

To attend, please register in advance at https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/half-yearly-q2-statements-call-2026.


About Nagarro

Nagarro is a global AI-native engineering and transformation company that engineers intelligence into enterprises securely, responsibly, and at scale. Distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, Nagarro is guided by its CARING values. The company employs around 18,700 people across 39 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.


14.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089 / 785 000 282
Fax: 032 222 132 620
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 9845008396BA67DA9B37
EQS News ID: 2382892

 
End of News EQS News Service

2382892  14.08.2026 CET/CEST

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