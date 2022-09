EQS-News: Nagarro refinances its syndicated loan facility

EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Financing

Nagarro refinances its syndicated loan facility



28.09.2022 / 15:23 CET/CEST

An increase of the syndicated loan facility amount from 250 million to 350 million.

The option to further increase the loan facility amount to 450 million.

The possibility to issue Schuldscheine (promissory notes) or similar instruments for a volume of up to in aggregate 125 million.

A so-called rendezvous clause to link the facility to a sustainability framework and related testing metrics within a defined timeframe.

The availability of a growing factoring basket linked to the value of assets of the group.

September 28, 2022 - Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, has refinanced its existing syndicated loan facility at very attractive conditions. The new financing arrangement, which has been closed on September 27, 2022, has the following key features:

The term of the new financing arrangement is five years, which can be extended twice by one year each (5+1+1). The banking consortium comprises the same financial institutions as under the previous syndicated loan facility agreement, i.e. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (also in its capacity as agent and ESG coordinator), Commerzbank, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, Norddeutsche Landesbank and Raiffeisen Bank International, each as Mandated Lead Arrangers, Bookrunners and Lenders.

By entering into this credit arrangement, we believe that Nagarro now has additional flexibility for the potential future financing needs created by our strong growth and acquisition strategy, says Neeraj Chhibba, Managing Director and member of Nagarros Finance Council.

We would also like to thank the banking consortium, which through the completion of this financing has shown confidence in Nagarros capability and trajectory, notwithstanding the general economic outlook says Annette Mainka, Custodian of Regulatory Compliance at Nagarro.