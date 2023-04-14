EQS-News: Nagarro releases audited financial results for 2022, announces share buyback

EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Share Buyback

Nagarro releases audited financial results for 2022, announces share buyback



14.04.2023 / 16:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q4 2022 was 33.4%, while constant currency YoY organic revenue growth for Q4 2022 was 27.5%. Gross profit grew to 66.8 million in Q4 2022 from 42.3 million in Q4 2021. Gross margin increased to 28.9% in Q4 2022 from 26.1% in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 10.4 million from 20.5 million (12.6% of revenue) in Q4 2021 to 30.9 million (13.4% of revenue) in Q4 2022. EBITDA grew by 12.3 million from 18.3 million in Q4 2021 to 30.7 million in Q4 2022. EBIT increased by 10.8 million from 10.9 million in Q4 2021 to 21.7 million in Q4 2022. Net profit increased by 7.0 million to 15.4 million in Q4 2022 from 8.3 million in Q4 2021.

Operating cash flow in Q4 2022 rose to 36.8 million from 22.9 million in Q4 2021, and from 30.5 million in Q3 2022. Days of sales outstanding, calculated based on the quarterly revenue and including both contract assets and trade receivables, dropped to 69 on December 31, 2022, from 71 on December 31, 2021, and from 79 on September 30, 2022.

The company added a net of 163 professionals in Q4 2022, including trainees and lateral hires.

Yearly results

Nagarros 2022 revenues grew to 856.3 million, up from 546.0 million in 2021, a growth of 56.8%. In constant currency, the revenue growth was 48.0%. Organic revenue growth for 2022 was 47.3%. Constant currency organic revenue growth for 2022 over 2021 was 39.3%. Gross profit grew to 247.1 million in 2022 from 154.4 million in 2021. Gross margin increased from 28.3% in 2021 to 28.9% in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA grew 86.3% from 79.7 million (14.6% of revenue) in 2021 to 148.5 million (17.3% of revenue) in 2022. EBITDA increased by 75.3 million from 70.3 million in 2021 to 145.6 million in 2022. EBIT increased by 66.7 million from 45.7 million in 2021 to 112.4 million in 2022. Net profit increased by 47.3 million to 77.3 million in 2022 against 30.0 million in 2021.

Share buyback

The Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE today approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase Nagarro shares for up to 30 million.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 18,000 people in 33 countries. For more information, visit, www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.