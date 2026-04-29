Nagarro Aktie
WKN DE: A3H220 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200
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29.04.2026 06:49:13
EQS-News: Nagarro releases audited financial statements and annual report for FY 2025, reaffirms the preliminary numbers
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EQS-News: Nagarro SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
2025 EBITDA was impacted by unrealized foreign exchange loss of €15.5 million on intra-group loans within Nagarro group; this amount was not adjusted. One-off items incorporated in the adjustment to EBITDA include a one-time expense of €12.4 million related to the implementation of the new labor codes in India, which have increased the defined benefit obligations from past service costs.
2025 EBIT was €83.0 million, down from €96.7 million in 2024. 2025 net profit was €39.5 million, down from €49.2 million in 2024. The number of clients generating more than €1 million in annual revenue was 180 in 2025, down from 186 in 2024, as several implementation-led programs were successfully completed and converted into stable, recurring managed services engagements.
2025 operating cash flows grew to €102.8 million from €86.5 million in 2024. Factoring utilization under the non-recourse factoring program was increased by €8.8 million in 2025. Days of sales outstanding, calculated based on the quarterly revenue and including both contract assets and trade receivables, improved from 88 days on December 31, 2024, to 82 days on December 31, 2025.
Nagarro’s cash balance at the end of 2025 was €124.6 million as against €192.6 million at the end of 2024. Nagarro’s loans and borrowings at the end of 2025 were €310.1 million as against €329.6 million at the end of 2024. The company repurchased 919,421 shares during FY2025 for a total of €67.8 million. The company reported 18,003 professionals as of December 31, 2025.
The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of €1.00 per share. This continues to underline the company's long-term value creation strategy.
The summary of 2025 audited numbers is as follows:
Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Intelligence vision. Nagarro employs around 18,000 people in 38 countries. For more information, please visit www.nagarro.com.
FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)
For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nagarro SE
|Baierbrunner Straße 15
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 785 000 282
|E-mail:
|ir@nagarro.com
|Internet:
|www.nagarro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2200
|WKN:
|A3H220
|Indices:
|TecDAX, SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317134
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317134 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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