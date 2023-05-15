15.05.2023 08:15:50

EQS-News: Nagarro SE posts 23.7% YoY revenue growth in Q1 2023, 22.9% in constant currency

Nagarro SE posts 23.7% YoY revenue growth in Q1 2023, 22.9% in constant currency

15.05.2023 / 08:15 CET/CEST
May 15, 2023 - Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today stated its unaudited financial numbers for Q1 2023 and released its three-month statement.

Nagarro continued to grow into Q1 2023 in constant currency terms, with constant currency QoQ growth of 2.6% over Q4 2022. Revenue grew to 229.5 million in Q1 2023 from 185.5 million in Q1 2022. Q1 revenue grew 23.7% YoY (22.9% in constant currency), while YoY organic revenue growth was 22.2% (21.4% in constant currency). Gross profit grew to 61.4 million in Q1 2023 from 50.4 million in Q1 2022. Gross margin slightly dropped, changing from 27.1% in Q1 2022 to 26.8% in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 2.4 million from 29.0 million (15.6% of revenue) in Q1 2022 to 31.4 million (13.7% of revenue) in Q1 2023. EBITDA increased by 2.9 million from 27.9 million in Q1 2022 to 30.8 million in Q1 2023. EBIT increased by 2.6 million from 20.5 million in Q1 2022 to 23.1 million in Q1 2023. Net profit increased by 1.2 million to 15.1 million in Q1 2023 from 13.9 million in Q1 2022.

Operating cash inflow in Q1 2023 rose to 17.0 million from 2.9 million in Q1 2022. Days of sales outstanding, calculated based on the quarterly revenue and including both contract assets and trade receivables, was 69 days on March 31, 2023, which was also its value on December 31, 2022.

The company added a net 696 professionals in Q1 2023, with most of the net additions being trainees rather than lateral hires.

This is the first quarter for which we are sharing our Net Promoter Score or NPS. Our NPS of 65 shows that our clients love us as much as we love them, said Vaibhav Gadodia, Managing Director and CTO. Our clients and we are both eager for the economy to start moving again, so that we can accelerate the use of technology to drive their growth and ours.

Nagarro SE will hold its Q1 2023 earnings call on May 15, 2023, at 01:00 pm CEST (04:00 am PT / 06:00 am CT / 07:00 am ET / 12:00 pm BST / 03:00 pm GST / 04:30 pm IST / 07:00 pm SGT / 08:00 pm JST).


About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs around 19,000 people in 34 countries. For more information, visit,  www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.


Language: English
