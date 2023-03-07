|
EQS-News: Nagarro targets change in auditors and announces Capital Markets Day
March 07, 2023 Nagarro SE announced today that, in line with the Supervisory Boards plans to launch the legally required process for a change of the auditor of the Nagarro group for 2024, the management targets that for 2023 the statutory audits or fit for consolidation audits of several legal entities, which in 2022 together accounted for approximately 60% of the consolidated revenue of the Nagarro group, will be covered by globally recognized audit firms.
The company also announced that it plans a Capital Markets Day on April 20, 2023.
Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 18,000 people in 33 countries. For more information, please visit www.nagarro.com.
FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)
