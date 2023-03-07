EQS-News: Nagarro targets change in auditors and announces Capital Markets Day

EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Capital Markets Day

March 07, 2023 Nagarro SE announced today that, in line with the Supervisory Boards plans to launch the legally required process for a change of the auditor of the Nagarro group for 2024, the management targets that for 2023 the statutory audits or fit for consolidation audits of several legal entities, which in 2022 together accounted for approximately 60% of the consolidated revenue of the Nagarro group, will be covered by globally recognized audit firms.

The company also announced that it plans a Capital Markets Day on April 20, 2023.



