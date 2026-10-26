IVU Traffic Aktie
WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508
|
26.10.2026 10:23:53
EQS-News: Nahverkehr Schwerin updates IT system and vehicle technology with IVU solutions
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nahverkehr Schwerin GmbH (NVS) already uses IVU.suite for planning and operations, and now they are modernising their system landscape with additional software and hardware from IVU Traffic Technologies AG. In future, the existing system will be expanded with new on-board computers, a web-based control centre, digital device management, and mobile applications for employees.
A decade-long partnership connects NVS and IVU. Now the municipal transport company is optimising its planning processes and upgrading its technical basis. Vehicle technology, control centre, planning, as well as fleet and device management will use a joint system platform from a single source in future. For this purpose, all 44 buses and 30 trams are being fitted with new on-board computers and a new central back-end system that connects the vehicles with the control centre and existing applications. NVS is thus also upgrading its computer-aided operation control system, ITCS for short, with which the control centre monitors and controls traffic.
The web-based control centre and digital device management will supplement the existing IVU.suite in future. Day-to-day operations can then be directly controlled in the browser, while the on-board devices are centrally monitored and maintained remotely. Via the Employee Portal, employees can also access information and tasks on the go. The solutions for bus and tram are entering operations separately so that NVS can gradually transfer tried-and-tested processes into the new system landscape.
‘As a modern mobility service provider we are continually advancing the digitalisation of our operational processes. With the renewal of our system landscape we are creating a foundation to use data more efficiently, continue optimising processes, and to make our bus and tram operations fit for the future’, says Thomas Schlüter, Managing Director of Nahverkehr Schwerin.
‘We’re delighted that NVS has chosen to entrust their system landscape to us by choosing to upgrade and expand IVU.suite. This means bus and tram access a joint system platform, which facilitates more efficient processes and takes the specific requirements of both transport companies into account’, adds Bastian Dittbrenner, Managing Director of PT Authorised Signatory at IVU Traffic Technologies AG.
IVU Traffic Technologies has been working for 50 years with more than 1,000 experts to ensure efficient and environmentally friendly public transport. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite map all the processes of bus and rail companies: from planning and dispatch to operations controls, ticketing and passenger information to the settlement of transport contracts. By working in close partnership with our customers, we achieve success with challenging projects and ensure reliable mobility in the world‘s metropolises.
26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
|EQS News ID:
|2422058
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2422058 26.10.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AG
Analysen zu IVU Traffic AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IVU Traffic AG
|26,60
|0,76%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison im Blick: ATX in der Feiertagspause -- DAX mit Stabilisierungstendenzen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bleibt am Montag geschlossen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt derweil etwas zu. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.