09.03.2026 12:20:03

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE: Company thanks Supervisory Board Chairman for his commitment during the transformation phase

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Personnel
NAKIKI SE: Company thanks Supervisory Board Chairman for his commitment during the transformation phase

09.03.2026 / 12:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAKIKI SE: Company thanks Supervisory Board Chairman for his commitment during the transformation phase
 

Frankfurt am Main, March 9, 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000A460N46) announced in an ad hoc announcement on Friday that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Adrian Fuhrmeister, has resigned from his position with immediate effect for personal reasons.

The company regrets his sudden departure but understands the personal reasons behind his decision. Adrian Fuhrmeister had been Chairman of the Supervisory Board since March 2024 and accompanied the company through a period of fundamental transformation.

Andreas Wegerich, CEO of NAKIKI SE: "We would like to thank Adrian Fuhrmeister for his support during this important phase of our strategic transformation. The upcoming replacement of the Supervisory Board gives us the opportunity to align the board even more closely with our long-term development as a Bitcoin treasury company. I am pleased that we are currently preparing an extraordinary general meeting at which the corresponding appointments to the Supervisory Board are to be implemented."

Note: This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

ABOUT NAKIKI
Nakiki SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. Nakiki is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first “pure” Bitcoin treasury company - i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets.

Contact for inquiries:
Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473


09.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2287984

 
End of News EQS News Service

2287984  09.03.2026 CET/CEST

