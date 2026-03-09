NAKIKI Aktie
WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300
|
09.03.2026 12:20:03
EQS-News: NAKIKI SE: Company thanks Supervisory Board Chairman for his commitment during the transformation phase
|
EQS-News: NAKIKI SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
NAKIKI SE: Company thanks Supervisory Board Chairman for his commitment during the transformation phase
Frankfurt am Main, March 9, 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000A460N46) announced in an ad hoc announcement on Friday that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Adrian Fuhrmeister, has resigned from his position with immediate effect for personal reasons.
The company regrets his sudden departure but understands the personal reasons behind his decision. Adrian Fuhrmeister had been Chairman of the Supervisory Board since March 2024 and accompanied the company through a period of fundamental transformation.
Andreas Wegerich, CEO of NAKIKI SE: "We would like to thank Adrian Fuhrmeister for his support during this important phase of our strategic transformation. The upcoming replacement of the Supervisory Board gives us the opportunity to align the board even more closely with our long-term development as a Bitcoin treasury company. I am pleased that we are currently preparing an extraordinary general meeting at which the corresponding appointments to the Supervisory Board are to be implemented."
Note: This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.
ABOUT NAKIKI
Contact for inquiries:
NAKIKI SE
Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
09.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 8700 764 30
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2287984
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2287984 09.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!