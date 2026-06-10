NAKIKI Aktie

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WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

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10.06.2026 10:10:04

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE is exploring a strategic investment in ecrop GmbH to expand its Bitcoin treasury strategy to include digital capital market infrastructure

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Investment
NAKIKI SE is exploring a strategic investment in ecrop GmbH to expand its Bitcoin treasury strategy to include digital capital market infrastructure

10.06.2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAKIKI SE is exploring a strategic investment in ecrop GmbH to expand its Bitcoin treasury strategy to include digital capital market infrastructure

Frankfurt am Main, June 10, 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN DE000WNDL300) is exploring the acquisition of a strategic stake in ecrop GmbH, based in Amberg. The initial goal is to acquire a minority stake. In addition, both companies intend to evaluate opportunities for long-term strategic collaboration. With this investment, NAKIKI SE would expand its existing Bitcoin treasury strategy to include an operational technology pillar.

With its OmniOmni platform, ecrop GmbH develops software solutions for the digital infrastructure of securities and tokenized assets. The company operates as a pure-play technology provider and offers software components for digital registries, identity and wallet solutions, compliance processes, and other applications in the field of digital capital market infrastructure.

Andreas Wegerich, CEO of NAKIKI SE, explains:

“The investment in ecrop would represent a logical next step in our existing focus as a Bitcoin treasury. It does not constitute a change in strategy. We see the digitization of capital market processes as one of the most exciting growth markets in the coming years. As a long-standing participant in the capital markets, I am particularly convinced by the opportunity to combine modern digital infrastructure with the requirements of regulated capital markets.”

Wegerich continues:

“NAKIKI SE will develop in the long term into a publicly traded investment and infrastructure company for digital assets. The combination of Bitcoin treasury, capital market expertise, and technological infrastructure opens up attractive prospects for shareholders, partners, and customers.”

Discussions between the two companies are currently in an early stage. The initial plan is to acquire a minority stake. No final decision has yet been made regarding the specific structure, the size of the stake, or possible further steps.

Forward-Looking Statements / Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There is no obligation to update them. This press release does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to purchase securities, nor does it constitute investment advice. There is no guarantee that the proposed transaction will be completed.

ABOUT NAKIKI

NAKIKI SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. NAKIKI is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first “pure” Bitcoin treasury company - i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets.

Contact for inquiries:
Phone: : +49 69 8700 764 30
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

 


10.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2343254

 
End of News EQS News Service

2343254  10.06.2026 CET/CEST

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