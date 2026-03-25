EQS-News: NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements



25.03.2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements

Frankfurt am Main, March 25, 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000A460N46) today published its 2025 half-year financial statements.

In 2025, following its transitional investment in litigation financing companies, the Management Board of NAKIKI SE—in close consultation with the Supervisory Board and shareholders—developed a new strategic direction with the goal of transforming the company into a Bitcoin treasury firm. The development of this new business model has been initiated and is scheduled to be operationally implemented starting in 2026.

The 2025 half-year financial statements are available for download at www.nakikifinance.com/finanzberichte.

ABOUT NAKIKI

Nakiki SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. Nakiki is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first “pure” Bitcoin treasury company - i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets.

Contact for inquiries:

Phone: : +49 69 8700 764 30

Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473