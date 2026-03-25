NAKIKI Aktie

NAKIKI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

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25.03.2026 13:10:45

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report
NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements

25.03.2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements

Frankfurt am Main, March 25, 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000A460N46) today published its 2025 half-year financial statements.

In 2025, following its transitional investment in litigation financing companies, the Management Board of NAKIKI SE—in close consultation with the Supervisory Board and shareholders—developed a new strategic direction with the goal of transforming the company into a Bitcoin treasury firm. The development of this new business model has been initiated and is scheduled to be operationally implemented starting in 2026.

The 2025 half-year financial statements are available for download at www.nakikifinance.com/finanzberichte.

ABOUT NAKIKI
Nakiki SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. Nakiki is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first “pure” Bitcoin treasury company - i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets.

Contact for inquiries:
Phone: : +49 69 8700 764 30
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

 


25.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2297662

 
End of News EQS News Service

2297662  25.03.2026 CET/CEST

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