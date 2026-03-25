NAKIKI Aktie
WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300
|
25.03.2026 13:10:45
EQS-News: NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements
|
EQS-News: NAKIKI SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements
Frankfurt am Main, March 25, 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000A460N46) today published its 2025 half-year financial statements.
In 2025, following its transitional investment in litigation financing companies, the Management Board of NAKIKI SE—in close consultation with the Supervisory Board and shareholders—developed a new strategic direction with the goal of transforming the company into a Bitcoin treasury firm. The development of this new business model has been initiated and is scheduled to be operationally implemented starting in 2026.
The 2025 half-year financial statements are available for download at www.nakikifinance.com/finanzberichte.
ABOUT NAKIKI
Contact for inquiries:
NAKIKI SE
Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
25.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 8700 764 30
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2297662
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2297662 25.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!