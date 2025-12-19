EQS-News: Nakiki SE publishes preliminary financial information for the short fiscal year 2024

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

19.12.2025 / 11:34 CET/CEST

Nakiki SE publishes preliminary financial information for the short fiscal year 2024



Frankfurt, December 19, 2025 – Nakiki SE has published preliminary, unaudited financial information (income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement) for the short fiscal year 2024 (April 3, 2024 to December 31, 2024) on nakikifinance.com. The financial statements are currently in final coordination with the auditor.

The short fiscal year 2024 was the first reporting year following the termination of the insolvency proceedings of the predecessor company. Accordingly, the comparability of the financial figures and other information is very limited. The focus of developments during the reporting year was stabilization and restructuring: the objective was to maintain the listed shell in the regulated market while at the same time laying the foundation for a viable, sustainable new business model. The Company’s Management Board and Supervisory Board were reconstituted.

Andreas Wegerich, CEO of Nakiki SE since May 2024: “The reorganization of the Company, including the resolution of legacy issues, as well as the preparation of financial statements have taken more time and tied up more resources than we originally planned. All the more important is the fact that we are now on a stable footing and able to act. We currently see a good window to acquire the first Bitcoin—particularly because the market environment is not defined by an all-time high—while, in parallel, building a sustainably successful business model around our Bitcoin treasury strategy.”

ABOUT NAKIKI

Nakiki SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. Nakiki is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first “pure” Bitcoin treasury company—i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets.

Contact for inquiries:

Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300