EQS-News: NAKIKI SE Receives an Adverse Opinion on Its 2024 Financial Statements and Management Report

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

NAKIKI SE Receives an Adverse Opinion on Its 2024 Financial Statements and Management Report



26.06.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST

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NAKIKI SE Receives an Adverse Opinion on Its 2024 Financial Statements and Management Report

Frankfurt am Main, June 26, 2026 – The auditor of NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) has issued an adverse opinion on the company’s financial statements and management report for the shortened fiscal year from April 3, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

In particular, the auditor was of the opinion that, due to a lack of sufficient audit evidence, he was unable to conclusively assess the appropriateness of the company’s going-concern assumption, as well as the presentation of its financial position, results of operations, and management report. This pertained in particular to the liquidity planning and the underlying assumptions regarding planned financing measures.

NAKIKI SE's complete annual financial report for the shortened fiscal year from April 3, 2024, to December 31, 2024, is available for download on the company's website.

ABOUT NAKIKI

NAKIKI SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. NAKIKI is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first “pure” Bitcoin treasury company - i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets.

Contact for inquiries:

Phone: : +49 69 8700 764 30

Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473