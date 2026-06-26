NAKIKI Aktie
WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300
|
26.06.2026 17:05:03
EQS-News: NAKIKI SE Receives an Adverse Opinion on Its 2024 Financial Statements and Management Report
|
EQS-News: NAKIKI SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
NAKIKI SE Receives an Adverse Opinion on Its 2024 Financial Statements and Management Report
Frankfurt am Main, June 26, 2026 – The auditor of NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) has issued an adverse opinion on the company’s financial statements and management report for the shortened fiscal year from April 3, 2024, to December 31, 2024.
In particular, the auditor was of the opinion that, due to a lack of sufficient audit evidence, he was unable to conclusively assess the appropriateness of the company’s going-concern assumption, as well as the presentation of its financial position, results of operations, and management report. This pertained in particular to the liquidity planning and the underlying assumptions regarding planned financing measures.
NAKIKI SE's complete annual financial report for the shortened fiscal year from April 3, 2024, to December 31, 2024, is available for download on the company's website.
ABOUT NAKIKI
Contact for inquiries:
NAKIKI SE
26.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 8700 764 30
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2355128
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2355128 26.06.2026 CET/CEST
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