NAKIKI Aktie

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WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

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26.06.2026 17:05:03

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE Receives an Adverse Opinion on Its 2024 Financial Statements and Management Report

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Annual Report
NAKIKI SE Receives an Adverse Opinion on Its 2024 Financial Statements and Management Report

26.06.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NAKIKI SE Receives an Adverse Opinion on Its 2024 Financial Statements and Management Report

Frankfurt am Main, June 26, 2026 – The auditor of NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) has issued an adverse opinion on the company’s financial statements and management report for the shortened fiscal year from April 3, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

In particular, the auditor was of the opinion that, due to a lack of sufficient audit evidence, he was unable to conclusively assess the appropriateness of the company’s going-concern assumption, as well as the presentation of its financial position, results of operations, and management report. This pertained in particular to the liquidity planning and the underlying assumptions regarding planned financing measures.

NAKIKI SE's complete annual financial report for the shortened fiscal year from April 3, 2024, to December 31, 2024, is available for download on the company's website.

ABOUT NAKIKI
NAKIKI SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. NAKIKI is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first “pure” Bitcoin treasury company - i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets.

Contact for inquiries:
Phone: : +49 69 8700 764 30
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473

 


26.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 8700 764 30
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2355128

 
End of News EQS News Service

2355128  26.06.2026 CET/CEST

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