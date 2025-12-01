Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

01.12.2025 09:00:04

EQS-News: naoo AG Bolsters AI Capabilities with Expert Engineering Team

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
naoo AG Bolsters AI Capabilities with Expert Engineering Team

01.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Media Release


naoo AG Bolsters AI Capabilities with Expert Engineering Team

  • Team of senior former IBM software engineers accelerates execution of product roadmap

Zurich, Switzerland – 26 November 2025 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), today announced a significant expansion of its AI and engineering capabilities with the addition of a senior team of four former IBM experts. This strategic enhancement strengthens the Company's capacity in applied AI and scalable system design, accelerating the execution of its product roadmap across personalization, search, and commercial optimization.

“Integrating this level of enterprise-grade AI talent is a force multiplier for our product roadmap,” said Gabriel Höhener, Chief Product and Technology Officer of naoo AG. “The additional capacity with deep expertise complements our precision-focused engineering approach and accelerates our ability to translate advanced AI research into scalable product innovation and measurable value for our users and commercial partners.”

“Our ambition is to build an AI foundation that is both intelligent and deeply relevant,” added Dr. David Liu, Chief Data Scientist and Head of AI. “By uniting world-class engineering rigor with our data science excellence, we are creating technology that understands user intent and drives more engagement across our media and commerce ecosystem.”

  

About naoo

naoo is building the future of creator-driven social media, powered by artificial intelligence and a scalable platform designed for meaningful engagement. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media, local advertising and loyalty ecosystem that connects people based on their interests and preferences. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, enabling users to benefit directly from their engagement. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards. With Kingfluencers joining the group — the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region — naoo combined platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling.  Now, naoo is moving towards an integrated ecosystem that includes proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, employs 41 people across its group operations, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Aisha Lindman, MBA

Phone: +41 (0) 79 867 10 10

E-Mail: IR@naoo.com

 

Contact for Media

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10

 


01.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: naoo AG
Baarerstrasse 21
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: investors@naoo.com
Internet: www.naoo.com
ISIN: CH1323306329
WKN: A40NNU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 2237772

Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
 
End of News EQS News Service

2237772  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

