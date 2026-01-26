EQS-News: naoo AG mit starkem Jahresauftakt – Nutzeraktivität und Downloads deutlich gesteigert

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Product Launch

naoo AG mit starkem Jahresauftakt – Nutzeraktivität und Downloads deutlich gesteigert



26.01.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

naoo AG starts 2026 with strong momentum – user activity and downloads significantly up

Monthly users since the start of the year +23.9%, weekly usage +45.9%, daily downloads above 200

Zurich, January 26, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the social media and local commerce platform naoo, has started 2026 with a clearly positive operational trend. Since the beginning of the year, the company has recorded significant increases in user activity and downloads following several product enhancements and feature launches.

Over recent months, naoo has introduced key new features within the app, including an AI-based feed and an intelligent search function. In parallel, the overall user experience has been continuously improved, particularly with regard to performance and stability. These enhancements are now reflected in measurable improvements across key usage metrics.

A visible signal of increasing traction was seen on 31 December 2025, when naoo achieved a Top-10 position in the Swiss App Charts, ranking 6th overall.

Since then, naoo has released two major app updates. At the turn of the year, the company introduced naoo Loops, a fully personalised, AI-powered short-video format that tailors content to individual user interests. In mid-January, a further update followed, focusing on stability, performance and an even smoother overall user experience.

This positive momentum is clearly reflected in the figures:

Since the beginning of the year, monthly active users increased by 23.9%, weekly active users by 45.9%, and daily active users by 16.2%.

At the same time, daily downloads have more than doubled since November and are currently running at over 200 per day.

Against this backdrop, naoo is preparing additional product innovations, which are expected to be announced during the current quarter. These developments are intended to further enhance the user experience and introduce additional functionality for users and business partners.

“The current metrics show that our recent product improvements are being very well received by the market,” says Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder of naoo AG. “With the upcoming product announcements towards the end of the quarter, we believe we are well positioned for continued positive development.”

About naoo

naoo is building the future of creator-driven social media, powered by artificial intelligence and a scalable platform designed for meaningful engagement. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media, local advertising and loyalty ecosystem that connects people based on their interests and preferences. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, enabling users to benefit directly from their engagement. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards. With Kingfluencers joining the group — the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region — naoo combined platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling. Now, naoo is moving towards an integrated ecosystem that includes proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, employs 41 people across its group operations, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10