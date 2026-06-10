EQS-News: naoo AG publishes its first IFRS consolidated financial statements

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

naoo AG publishes its first IFRS consolidated financial statements



10.06.2026 / 09:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Operating revenue of CHF 6.0 million, net profit of CHF 0.3 million and equity of CHF 7.9 million characterize the 2025 financial year.

Zug/Zurich, Switzerland – 10 June 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329; WKN: A40NNU) operator of the social media and commerce platform naoo, today published its first consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The transition to IFRS marks an important step in the professionalization of the Group's financial reporting and establishes the basis for internationally comparable communication with institutional investors and the capital markets.

During the 2025 financial year, the naoo Group generated operating revenue of CHF 6.0 million. Net profit amounted to CHF 0.3 million and was materially influenced by non-cash effects resulting from the first-time adoption of IFRS, particularly in connection with the purchase price allocation relating to the integration of Kingfluencers. Excluding these effects, the naoo Group continues to be in a planned investment and scaling phase.

With equity of CHF 7.9 million as of the reporting date, the naoo Group has significantly strengthened its balance sheet. The conversion of shareholder loans into equity, completed in December 2025, also contributed to the strengthening of the Group's capital structure.

The integration of Kingfluencers further strengthened the strategic positioning of the naoo Group during the 2025 financial year. By combining its platform technology with an established creator ecosystem and long-standing customer relationships, naoo has created a strong foundation for the Group's further commercial scaling. As part of the integration process, the first joint growth initiatives were launched in 2025. Through a joint onboarding programme, influencers with a cumulative reach of more than 3 million followers were brought onto the naoo platform.

As part of the IFRS transition, key accounting and valuation principles were aligned with international standards. This includes, among other things, the accounting treatment of technology platforms, customer loyalty programmes, share-based compensation and intangible assets acquired in business combinations. The transition establishes a transparent framework for the Group's future periodic financial reporting.

Following the completion of major platform and integration projects, the Group's focus in 2026 is increasingly shifting towards commercial scaling. Key priorities include expanding operating revenue, rowing the merchant and creator base, and continuing the disciplined development of the Group's cost and organisational structure.

Kevin Dragon, Chief Financial Officer of naoo AG, commented: "With our first IFRS consolidated financial statements, we are establishing the foundation for transparent and internationally comparable financial communication. The key message for our investors is this: our operating business has grown to CHF 6.0 million in revenue, our balance sheet has been significantly strengthened with equity of CHF 7.9 million, and the reported net profit is primarily driven by the first-time adoption of IFRS. Operationally, we remain in an investment and scaling phase."

To provide further insight into the results, the Company will host a public earnings call on the Airtime platform on 23 June 2026 at 15:00 CEST. Management will present the key developments of the 2025 financial year, the first IFRS consolidated financial statements and the strategic priorities for 2026, and will be available to answer investor questions.

The full Annual Report 2025 is available for download at: www.naoo.com/investor-relations

Financial Calendar

09 June 2026: Publication of the Annual Report 2025 (IFRS)

23 June 2026, 15:00 CEST: Public Earnings Call on the Airtime platform

30 June 2026, 11:00 CEST: Annual General Meeting of naoo AG (online)

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

Together with Kingfluencers AG - the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region - naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.

In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across the group, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10