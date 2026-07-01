naoo Aktie
WKN DE: A40NNU / ISIN: CH1323306329
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01.07.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: naoo AG: Shareholders approve all resolutions at the 2026 Annual General Meeting
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EQS-News: naoo AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Zug/Zurich, 01 July 2026 – At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329; WKN: A40NNU) operator of an AI-powered Social Discovery, Activation & Commerce Platform, the shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors unanimously. 54.33% of the total share capital of CHF 5,561,277 was represented.
Shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements for 2025 prepared in accordance with IFRS, which report a net profit of CHF 334,000 for the financial year 2025.
In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the appropriation of retained earnings in accordance with the statutory financial statements of naoo AG.
Furthermore, shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management. Michel Pola was re-elected as member of the Board of Directors for a further term of one year and accepted the election.
FORVIS MAZARS SA, Zurich branch, was confirmed as auditor for the financial year 2026.
About naoo
naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.
Contact for Media and Investors
Karl Fleetwood
Chief Operating Officer
E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com
Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10
01.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|naoo AG
|Baarerstrasse 21
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@naoo.com
|Internet:
|www.naoo.com
|ISIN:
|CH1323306329
|WKN:
|A40NNU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2357352
|Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2357352 01.07.2026 CET/CEST
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