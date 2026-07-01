EQS-News: naoo AG: Shareholders approve all resolutions at the 2026 Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

naoo AG: Shareholders approve all resolutions at the 2026 Annual General Meeting



01.07.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All resolutions at the 2026 Annual General Meeting were approved unanimously

Forvis Mazars confirmed as auditor for 2026

Zug/Zurich, 01 July 2026 – At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329; WKN: A40NNU) operator of an AI-powered Social Discovery, Activation & Commerce Platform, the shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors unanimously. 54.33% of the total share capital of CHF 5,561,277 was represented.

Shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements for 2025 prepared in accordance with IFRS, which report a net profit of CHF 334,000 for the financial year 2025.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the appropriation of retained earnings in accordance with the statutory financial statements of naoo AG.

Furthermore, shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management. Michel Pola was re-elected as member of the Board of Directors for a further term of one year and accepted the election.

FORVIS MAZARS SA, Zurich branch, was confirmed as auditor for the financial year 2026.

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

Together with Kingfluencers AG - the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region - naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.

In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across the group, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10