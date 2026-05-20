naoo Aktie
WKN DE: A40NNU / ISIN: CH1323306329
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20.05.2026 07:00:04
EQS-News: naoo AG to Present at the 19th International Investment Forum (IIF)
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EQS-News: naoo AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Product Launch
Zug/Zurich, May 20, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the social media and commerce platform naoo, will present at the 19th International Investment Forum (IIF) today May 20, 2026. Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder, major shareholder and Senior Advisor of naoo AG, is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. CEST (04:30 a.m. ET / 04:30 p.m. HKT).
During the presentation, the company will provide insights into the strategic development of the naoo platform and its next growth phase, with a particular focus on local activation, creator-driven discovery and the newly introduced “naoo Worlds” concept.
With “naoo Worlds”, naoo is introducing a new creator-driven discovery format that combines real-world locations, influencer content, local offers, polls, rewards and gamification within a single ecosystem. The objective is to connect social media engagement more directly with real-world visits and local transactions.
The presentation will also demonstrate how naoo positions itself as a “Performance Marketing Platform for Physical Places”, designed to transform digital reach into measurable store visits and real-world revenue. The platform combines social discovery, AI-driven relevance, incentives and local activation mechanics into an integrated infrastructure for local commerce.
naoo AG has been listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since December 2024 and is pursuing an international growth strategy focused on the DACH region, the United Kingdom and selected global metropolitan markets.
“We believe the next generation of social media must not only generate attention, but also trigger real-world action,” said Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger. “With naoo, we combine creator reach, local relevance, incentives and AI-driven personalization into a platform that directly connects digital discovery with measurable local activation.”
Further information about the International Investment Forum:
About naoo
naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.
Contact for media and investors
20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|naoo AG
|Baarerstrasse 21
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@naoo.com
|Internet:
|www.naoo.com
|ISIN:
|CH1323306329
|WKN:
|A40NNU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2330230
|Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2330230 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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