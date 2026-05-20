EQS-News: naoo AG to Present at the 19th International Investment Forum (IIF)

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Conference/Product Launch

naoo AG to Present at the 19th International Investment Forum (IIF)



20.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Focus on naoo Worlds, local activation and the company’s next growth phase



Zug/Zurich, May 20, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the social media and commerce platform naoo, will present at the 19th International Investment Forum (IIF) today May 20, 2026. Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder, major shareholder and Senior Advisor of naoo AG, is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. CEST (04:30 a.m. ET / 04:30 p.m. HKT).

During the presentation, the company will provide insights into the strategic development of the naoo platform and its next growth phase, with a particular focus on local activation, creator-driven discovery and the newly introduced “naoo Worlds” concept.

With “naoo Worlds”, naoo is introducing a new creator-driven discovery format that combines real-world locations, influencer content, local offers, polls, rewards and gamification within a single ecosystem. The objective is to connect social media engagement more directly with real-world visits and local transactions.

The presentation will also demonstrate how naoo positions itself as a “Performance Marketing Platform for Physical Places”, designed to transform digital reach into measurable store visits and real-world revenue. The platform combines social discovery, AI-driven relevance, incentives and local activation mechanics into an integrated infrastructure for local commerce.

naoo AG has been listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since December 2024 and is pursuing an international growth strategy focused on the DACH region, the United Kingdom and selected global metropolitan markets.

“We believe the next generation of social media must not only generate attention, but also trigger real-world action,” said Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger. “With naoo, we combine creator reach, local relevance, incentives and AI-driven personalization into a platform that directly connects digital discovery with measurable local activation.”

Further information about the International Investment Forum:

https://ii-forum.com/timetable-19-iif/

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

Together with Kingfluencers AG - the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region - naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.

In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across the group, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for media and investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

Email: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10