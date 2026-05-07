EQS-News: naoo AG to Present at the 19th Shopping Center Forum Zurich

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Conference/Expansion

naoo AG to Present at the 19th Shopping Center Forum Zurich



07.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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naoo Keynote: «Next Level Social Media: How Social Commerce is Revolutionising Retail»

Gregor Doser, Managing Director naoo AG, to address 300 decision-makers from the Swiss shopping centre industry

naoo as official sponsor of the 19th Swiss Conference for the Shopping Centre Industry



Zug/Zurich, May 7, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the social media and commerce platform naoo, participates today as official sponsor and keynote partner at the 19th Shopping Center Forum Switzerland — the leading Swiss conference for the shopping centre industry and retail property professionals. The event takes place at the Hotel Radisson Blu, Zurich Airport, bringing together approximately 300 decision-makers from retail, centre management, real estate development and investment.

At 15:45, Gregor Doser, Managing Director of naoo AG and former Industry Leader of Google Switzerland, delivers a keynote under the title «Next Level Social Media: How Social Commerce is Revolutionising Retail». The presentation demonstrates how naoo bridges the missing link between digital attention and physical store visits — transforming shopping centres into measurable performance channels for the first time.

naoo appears in a high-profile programme that also features former Swiss Federal President Dr. h.c. Adolf Ogi, BAK chief economist Claude Maurer, retail analyst Dr. David Bosshart, and internationally renowned retail expert Chris Igwe (Paris). The overarching theme of this year's congress is «EMOTION ECONOMY — The hybrid Shopping Experience».

"The Shopping Center Forum is the most important platform for the Swiss retail industry. We are delighted to demonstrate here for the first time how naoo transforms shopping centres and retailers into measurable performance channels — closing a gap that no other provider has addressed to date ", says Gregor Doser, Managing Director of naoo AG.

naoo at the Shopping Center Forum – Strategic Context

naoo is a local activation platform that connects digital discovery with verified physical store visits. Through the naoo map, users discover time-controlled offers from local retailers, navigate to the store, and verify their purchase via a QR scan at the point of sale — a real-time attribution capability that no other provider in the market can deliver.

For shopping centres and retailers, this means: every location becomes a controllable performance channel. Low-footfall periods can be activated on demand. Every verified visit is measurable and attributable to a specific campaign element. Naoo closes the gap that has long existed in retail marketing between digital attention and physical conversion.

Naoo AG holds Kingfluencers AG as a 100% subsidiary — Switzerland’s largest influencer agency with 3,800 creators and 175 million followers. This infrastructure forms the demand engine for naoo store traffic: creator content on Instagram and TikTok drives users directly into the naoo app and from there into physical stores.

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

Together with Kingfluencers AG - the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region - naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.

In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across the group, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).