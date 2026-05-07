naoo Aktie
WKN DE: A40NNU / ISIN: CH1323306329
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07.05.2026 07:00:03
EQS-News: naoo AG to Present at the 19th Shopping Center Forum Zurich
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EQS-News: naoo AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Expansion
Zug/Zurich, May 7, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the social media and commerce platform naoo, participates today as official sponsor and keynote partner at the 19th Shopping Center Forum Switzerland — the leading Swiss conference for the shopping centre industry and retail property professionals. The event takes place at the Hotel Radisson Blu, Zurich Airport, bringing together approximately 300 decision-makers from retail, centre management, real estate development and investment.
"The Shopping Center Forum is the most important platform for the Swiss retail industry. We are delighted to demonstrate here for the first time how naoo transforms shopping centres and retailers into measurable performance channels — closing a gap that no other provider has addressed to date ", says Gregor Doser, Managing Director of naoo AG.
naoo at the Shopping Center Forum – Strategic Context
About naoo
naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.
07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|naoo AG
|Baarerstrasse 21
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@naoo.com
|Internet:
|www.naoo.com
|ISIN:
|CH1323306329
|WKN:
|A40NNU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2322792
|Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2322792 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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