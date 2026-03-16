EQS-News: naoo Bridges Digital Engagement and Local Commerce with Launch of Generation V

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion

naoo Bridges Digital Engagement and Local Commerce with Launch of Generation V



16.03.2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST

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Media Release

naoo Bridges Digital Engagement and Local Commerce with Launch of Generation V



New platform release enables local activation, merchant integration and measurable real-world interaction

Zug/Zurich, 16 March 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the social media and commerce platform naoo, announces the launch of naoo Generation V. and confirms that naoo business, previously communicated for rollout in Q1 2026, will be live within the new platform environment. The release marks a pivotal milestone in naoo’s strategy to create a closed-loop ecosystem, effectively bridging the gap between digital attention and physical point-of-sale interaction.

Generation V is based on a fully renewed technological foundation. Frontend and backend have been fundamentally rebuilt to create a significantly more scalable and future-ready platform architecture, including redesigned navigation, improved user experience and a modern enterprise-grade Java backend designed for future scalability.

At the same time, naoo business is now directly integrated into the naoo app, enabling local activation formats within the naoo ecosystem. The rollout follows a dynamically scaling phased model, ensuring rapid merchant integration while maintaining high quality in curated local content.

A major focus of Generation V is the substantial enhancement of naoo’s map functionality, improving how digital content connects with physical places and local relevance. As part of the current app release, five cities are preconfigured within the platform: Zurich, Geneva, Berlin, London and New York City. Users will gradually discover first curated local content on the map in these cities, including selected places, local relevance and useful orientation.

In combination with the demand generation capabilities of Kingfluencers AG, naoo sees the new platform release as an important basis for extending digital attention into measurable local activation. By the end of February 2026, naoo had reached approximately 160,000 cumulative downloads, creating the installed user base for this next stage of platform development.

“With Generation V, naoo has a product architecture that creates unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places leading to new funnel extension opportunities between digital attention and real-world interaction. This significantly expands the strategic possibilities of the platform,” says Gregor Doser, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director of naoo AG.

The company expects the integrated merchant layer and new technological architecture to support scalable merchant monetisation across further markets over time.

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.Together with Kingfluencers AG — the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region — naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction. In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model. naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across its group operations, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10