naoo Aktie
WKN DE: A40NNU / ISIN: CH1323306329
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06.10.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: naoo expands social media platform with professional entertainment
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EQS-News: naoo AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Zug/Zurich, Switzerland – October 6, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the naoo social media and commerce platform, is expanding its social media platform with professional entertainment. The new streaming functionality has already been integrated into the naoo platform and is currently being tested. The rollout to users is planned for later this month.
At launch, naoo will focus on microdramas and short series – short-form fictional series produced specifically for smartphones. Omdia estimates global microdrama revenues at approximately USD 11 billion in 2025 and expects the market to reach around USD 14 billion in 2026. More than 60 percent of revenues are generated through subscription or transaction-based models.
Having initially gained significant traction in Asian markets, the format has developed into an international entertainment category within just a few years. Specialist providers such as ReelShort and DramaBox have built global user bases, while major established social media and streaming platforms are increasingly integrating microdramas and short series into their offerings.
The format has also gained traction in the German-speaking market relevant to naoo. According to Omdia, microdramas reached approximately 4.4 million monthly active users in Germany in 2025.
For naoo, microdramas and short series are the first step in a broader entertainment strategy. Further professional entertainment formats are expected to follow progressively.
The expansion complements naoo’s existing functionality around social content, creators, communities and local offers. While these areas are primarily driven by interaction, discovery and user-generated content, entertainment introduces a broader range of professionally produced content to the platform for the first time. Users will be able to discover, watch, share and discuss this content within the same app. In doing so, naoo aims to create additional reasons to use the platform and increase usage frequency and time spent.
This additional usage can be monetized through naoo’s existing infrastructure. Advertising monetization is already integrated into the platform, meaning increased content consumption can also create additional monetizable advertising inventory. Going forward, subscriptions are expected to provide an additional direct revenue stream from professional content.
In the longer term, naoo intends to make the infrastructure available to creators and other rights holders, enabling them to distribute and monetize their own IP through naoo. This would further expand naoo’s business model at the intersection of social media, entertainment and creator monetization.
naoo will announce its initial content portfolio and further details of the launch later in October 2026.
About naoo
naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.
Contact for Media and Investors
Karl Fleetwood
06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|naoo AG
|Baarerstrasse 21
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@naoo.com
|Internet:
|www.naoo.com
|ISIN:
|CH1323306329
|WKN:
|A40NNU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|LEI Code:
|875500SNLCQSSU78C902
|EQS News ID:
|2410724
|Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2410724 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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|3,50
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