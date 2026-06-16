naoo Aktie
WKN DE: A40NNU / ISIN: CH1323306329
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16.06.2026 09:00:04
EQS-News: naoo Group Expands Position in Strategic Creator Marketing
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EQS-News: naoo AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Alliance
Zug/Zurich, Switzerland – 16 June 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329; WKN: A40NNU) operator of the social media and commerce platform naoo, announces the continuation of the long-standing collaboration between its subsidiary Kingfluencers AG and Coop. The renewed execution of a year-round creator campaign underscores the strategic positioning of the naoo Group in the field of data-driven and creator-based brand activation.
Kingfluencers and Coop have been working successfully together since 2017. What began as a project-based collaboration has developed over the years into a long-term strategic partnership. At its core is a structured annual approach that combines a continuous presence with seasonal activations, embedding brands sustainably in the everyday lives of consumers.
For the naoo Group, long-term client relationships of this kind are of particular importance. Recurring annual mandates with leading Swiss companies contribute to the diversification and improved predictability of the revenue base, and strengthen the Group's position as an integrated provider of creator marketing and digital brand activation.
The 2025 annual campaign confirmed the effectiveness of this approach. Through the combination of strategic planning, creative content and data-driven management, various own brands of Coop were authentically and effectively positioned along relevant consumer moments throughout the year. The results underscore the potential of an integrated creator ecosystem built on long-term collaboration rather than isolated one-off campaigns.
Within the partnership, seasonal themes such as Veganuary, grilling season, raclette & fondue and Christmas are used to embed brands in authentic everyday situations and build lasting connections with the community.
Luca Obrist, Head of Marketing at Kingfluencers, says: "This long-standing collaboration shows that creator marketing today is far more than individual campaigns. Together with Coop, we pursue a strategic annual approach that accompanies brands continuously and builds lasting relationships with consumers."
The partnership is also viewed positively on the client side. "Working with Kingfluencers is always very professional and collaborative. We value the high quality of the content created, as well as the successful mix of creative storytelling and well-matched influencers," says Annika Meier, Social Media Advertising at Coop.
The continuation of the partnership in 2026 reaffirms the naoo Group's strategic direction of progressively integrating platform technology, creator expertise and data-driven activation. With Kingfluencers, the Group holds a leading position in Swiss creator marketing while simultaneously building the foundation for the further development of integrated marketing and local activation solutions.
About naoo
naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.
Contact for Media and Investors
Karl Fleetwood
16.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|naoo AG
|Baarerstrasse 21
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@naoo.com
|Internet:
|www.naoo.com
|ISIN:
|CH1323306329
|WKN:
|A40NNU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2346420
|Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2346420 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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