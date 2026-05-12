EQS-News: naoo Group Strengthens Position in Creator-Based Marketing: Kingfluencers and PostFinance Achieve 4.9 Million Impressions and High User Engagement

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Study

naoo Group Strengthens Position in Creator-Based Marketing: Kingfluencers and PostFinance Achieve 4.9 Million Impressions and High User Engagement



12.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Zug/Zurich, May 12, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the social media and commerce platform naoo, is strengthening its position in data-driven digital brand activation through the successful execution of a creator-based annual campaign by its subsidiary Kingfluencers AG in collaboration with PostFinance.

The campaign combined several thematic focus areas — including the Crypto Campaign 2025, a study on pocket money and financial behavior, Bitcoin Pizza Day, and the “tjing” app — and was executed across Instagram and TikTok with a total of ten influencers.

The campaign results highlight the effectiveness of long-term creator partnerships in the financial sector. In total, the campaign generated 4.9 million impressions, a cumulative reach of 2.4 million, 17,725 engagements, and 2,559 conversions.

The Crypto Campaign 2025 is particularly noteworthy, achieving over 3.1 million impressions — the highest reach within the annual activation — and exceeding all defined KPI targets. By authentically communicating complex financial topics, the campaign successfully reached and activated relevant target audiences on social media.

The activation surrounding the “tjing” app also delivered strong performance, with an above-average engagement rate of 4.4% and creative content formats that drove high user interaction.

PostFinance and Kingfluencers have been working in partnership since 2022. The goal of the collaboration is to make complex financial and innovation topics accessible and to integrate them authentically into the digital everyday life of the community.

“This campaign demonstrates what is possible when influencer marketing is built strategically, data-driven, and with a long-term perspective. Together with PostFinance, we successfully translated complex financial topics into relevant content with measurable impact,” said Philip Hofmann, Head of Consulting at Kingfluencers. “The key to success was the combination of creative excellence, data-driven optimisation, and credible creator personalities.”

PostFinance also considers the collaboration a major success: “With Kingfluencers, we have a partner who not only understands our topics but also translates them creatively and in a target-group-oriented way for social media. Particularly in the crypto space, it was important for us to communicate complex content in a clear and authentic way. The collaboration was efficient, straightforward, and built on mutual trust — which is ultimately reflected in the strong campaign results,” said Michael Probst, Marketing Manager at PostFinance.

The campaign reinforces Kingfluencers’ positioning as a leading Swiss provider of creator-based marketing solutions and at the same time demonstrates the potential of the naoo Group to combine reach, creator expertise, and data-driven activation in integrated campaign formats.



About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

Together with Kingfluencers AG - the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region - naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.

In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across the group, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for media and investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

Email: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10