EQS-News: naoo launches globally unique product format

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

naoo launches globally unique product format



08.07.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





naoo Worlds connects physical places, local businesses, content and communities in a new kind of social media experience

Zug/Zurich, Switzerland – July 8, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329; WKN: A40NNU), operator of an AI-powered Social Discovery, Activation & Commerce Platform, today launched naoo Worlds, a new product format that brings together creators, artificial intelligence, maps and local businesses in a single discovery experience. With Worlds, naoo adds a new feature to its platform that inspires people, puts local businesses on the map, and drives consumers to visit them in person.

The first World to to go live is "Fresh & Groovy," developed together with creator and DJ Dennis Bauer and built on his established brand of the same name. Fresh & Groovy guides users through Zurich's food, drinks, pop-up and lifestyle scene. At its core is an exciting city experience – where to eat well, discover intriguing pop-ups, find standout bars, or catch the next hotspot. Users can move seamlessly between a personalized feed and an interactive map, discovering new places both by content and by location.

The launch of the first World also marks the start of the format's gradual rollout. Together with Kingfluencers, a naoo AG subsidiary and Switzerland's leading influencer marketing agency, additional creators have been selected who will build their own Worlds in the coming months. Alongside Dennis Bauer, these include Steve Merson and Kevin Lütolf. The World creators selected for launch have a combined reach of more than three million followers across their social media channels. This substantial community potential is now being channeled directly into the naoo ecosystem to drive highly efficient organic growth.

Each World connects creators, community and real-world places into a continuously growing discovery experience. At the same time, local offers from restaurants, shops, event organizers and other local businesses can be integrated directly into thematically relevant Worlds. This embeds local activations within a cultural, thematic and geographic context, making them feel like a natural part of the user journey.

With Worlds, naoo is addressing the fast-growing global market for local digital activation. While existing platforms either show people content or help them find places, naoo is the first to bring together creators, communities, artificial intelligence and local businesses in a single discovery experience – turning digital inspiration seamlessly into real-world visits and interactions.

The platform architecture was deliberately designed to be extended to new cities alongside strong local creators. Each new World brings its own community, local content and local businesses onto the platform, creating a scalable mechanism for international growth. At the same time, Worlds lays the foundation for future AI-native verticals such as shopping, travel, real estate and jobs.

Gregor Doser, Chief Commercial Officer of naoo AG and Managing Director of Kingfluencers, says: "Local businesses today face the challenge of not just reaching people digitally, but inspiring them to actually visit in person. With naoo Worlds, we bring creators, communities and local businesses together in a single discovery experience. This creates a new digital activation model that connects inspiration, recommendations and real-world visits."

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

Together with Kingfluencers AG - the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region - naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.

In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across the group, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10