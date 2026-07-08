naoo Aktie
WKN DE: A40NNU / ISIN: CH1323306329
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08.07.2026 08:00:03
EQS-News: naoo launches globally unique product format
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EQS-News: naoo AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch
Zug/Zurich, Switzerland – July 8, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329; WKN: A40NNU), operator of an AI-powered Social Discovery, Activation & Commerce Platform, today launched naoo Worlds, a new product format that brings together creators, artificial intelligence, maps and local businesses in a single discovery experience. With Worlds, naoo adds a new feature to its platform that inspires people, puts local businesses on the map, and drives consumers to visit them in person.
The first World to to go live is "Fresh & Groovy," developed together with creator and DJ Dennis Bauer and built on his established brand of the same name. Fresh & Groovy guides users through Zurich's food, drinks, pop-up and lifestyle scene. At its core is an exciting city experience – where to eat well, discover intriguing pop-ups, find standout bars, or catch the next hotspot. Users can move seamlessly between a personalized feed and an interactive map, discovering new places both by content and by location.
The launch of the first World also marks the start of the format's gradual rollout. Together with Kingfluencers, a naoo AG subsidiary and Switzerland's leading influencer marketing agency, additional creators have been selected who will build their own Worlds in the coming months. Alongside Dennis Bauer, these include Steve Merson and Kevin Lütolf. The World creators selected for launch have a combined reach of more than three million followers across their social media channels. This substantial community potential is now being channeled directly into the naoo ecosystem to drive highly efficient organic growth.
Each World connects creators, community and real-world places into a continuously growing discovery experience. At the same time, local offers from restaurants, shops, event organizers and other local businesses can be integrated directly into thematically relevant Worlds. This embeds local activations within a cultural, thematic and geographic context, making them feel like a natural part of the user journey.
With Worlds, naoo is addressing the fast-growing global market for local digital activation. While existing platforms either show people content or help them find places, naoo is the first to bring together creators, communities, artificial intelligence and local businesses in a single discovery experience – turning digital inspiration seamlessly into real-world visits and interactions.
The platform architecture was deliberately designed to be extended to new cities alongside strong local creators. Each new World brings its own community, local content and local businesses onto the platform, creating a scalable mechanism for international growth. At the same time, Worlds lays the foundation for future AI-native verticals such as shopping, travel, real estate and jobs.
Gregor Doser, Chief Commercial Officer of naoo AG and Managing Director of Kingfluencers, says: "Local businesses today face the challenge of not just reaching people digitally, but inspiring them to actually visit in person. With naoo Worlds, we bring creators, communities and local businesses together in a single discovery experience. This creates a new digital activation model that connects inspiration, recommendations and real-world visits."
About naoo
naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.
Contact for Media and Investors
Karl Fleetwood
Chief Operating Officer
E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com
Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10
08.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|naoo AG
|Baarerstrasse 21
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@naoo.com
|Internet:
|www.naoo.com
|ISIN:
|CH1323306329
|WKN:
|A40NNU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2362070
|Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2362070 08.07.2026 CET/CEST
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