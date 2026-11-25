EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market Launch

naoo Play: Early Usage and Acquisition Data Point to a Scalable Business Model



25.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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naoo Play: Early Usage and Acquisition Data Point to a Scalable Business Model

An average of 12 episodes started per viewer and a cost per click of CHF 0.43 in initial TikTok campaigns meet expectations

Zug/Zurich, 25 November 2026 –naoo AG (Düsseldorf: NAO; ISIN CH1323306329) reports positive early results following the launch of naoo Play. Initial usage and marketing data show promising results in both viewership of its vertical short dramas and outreach to potential new users. The company has licensed 131 series containing more than 7,600 episodes and is preparing to scale its entertainment offering.

Early usage data show strong engagement, with viewers starting an average of around 12 episodes. This viewing behaviour provides an early indication of the format’s appeal and its potential to bring users back to the platform and keep them engaged over time. naoo plans to validate these findings with a broader user base during its next phase of growth.

Early user acquisition data are also encouraging. Initial performance marketing campaigns on TikTok achieved an average cost per click of CHF 0.43. This provides an early indication of the potential to acquire users cost-effectively at scale. naoo will measure actual installation and activation costs as it completes the tracking integration and moves into the next campaign phase.

As it prepares to introduce additional paid options in 2027, naoo is using international industry benchmarks as a reference. Assuming that 5.5% of users convert to paying customers and generate approximately CHF 24 in net revenue per paying user, the model implies first-month revenue of CHF 1.32 per installation, excluding advertising revenue. This illustrative scenario shows the business model’s revenue potential. naoo will validate the underlying assumptions as it expands its market presence.

“The early results point to promising conditions for a scalable business model. Viewers are watching multiple episodes, and we’re reaching potential new users at attractive costs per click,” said Karl Fleetwood, Chief Operating Officer of naoo AG. “Our next step is to scale user acquisition systematically and validate the unit economics with a broader set of data.”

To support further growth, naoo will draw on performance marketing, its subsidiary Kingfluencers AG’s network of more than 3,800 creators, and partnerships with media and telecommunications companies. These additional distribution channels are expected to support user acquisition and help improve acquisition costs.

naoo Play currently generates revenue through advertising. From 2027, naoo plans to introduce additional revenue streams through subscriptions and paid access to individual episodes. By combining its social platform, entertainment offering and creator network, naoo aims to build a financially sustainable and scalable digital media business..

About naoo

naoo AG is shaping the future of creator-driven media, social interaction and local activation through a business model that connects digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the heart of the group is the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that combines digital attention with geographical relevance and engagement with local businesses. The platform offers a unique user experience through personalised content, gamification and an innovative points and rewards system. Together with Kingfluencers AG – Switzerland's largest influencer marketing agency and one of the largest in the DACH region – naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creator marketing, campaigns and brand storytelling. With naoo Play, the company is expanding its ecosystem into professionally produced mobile entertainment.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, employs 35 people across its group operations and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10