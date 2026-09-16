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WKN DE: A40NNU / ISIN: CH1323306329

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16.09.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: naoo Welcomes IQ Venture Club as New Investor

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Financing
naoo Welcomes IQ Venture Club as New Investor

16.09.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

  • Zug-based venture investor chooses naoo following a comprehensive assessment of its business model, growth potential and management team

Zug/Zurich, Switzerland – September 16, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the naoo social media and commerce platform, welcomes Zug-based IQ Venture Club as a new investor. The investment decision follows a multi-stage due diligence process in which IQ Venture Club conducted an in-depth review of naoo’s business model, market positioning, growth strategy and further development potential.

IQ Venture Club follows a particular investment approach: In addition to traditional financial and strategic criteria, the systematic assessment of the people behind a company plays an important role. For naoo, this assessment also included the application of the nine-field methodology used by Swedish leadership and organizational development expert Mikael Åslund.

The investment process on behalf of IQ Venture Club was supported, among others, by Kaspar Neftel and Siggi Koegl. The team behind IQ Venture Club brings together diverse backgrounds in entrepreneurship, finance, technology, entertainment and leadership development. Koegl has decades of experience as an entrepreneur and investor in the technology and entertainment sectors. Neftel also brings an exceptional international entrepreneurial background and an extensive network. Together with Åslund’s leadership expertise, IQ Venture Club thus combines traditional investment analysis with entrepreneurial experience and a particular focus on the people behind the companies it invests in.

“We have taken an in-depth look at naoo, its business model, its strategy and the people behind the company. We are particularly convinced by the ambition to bring together social media, the creator economy and commercial activation within an integrated ecosystem. We see significant potential in naoo’s next phase of development and look forward to supporting the company as an investor,” says Kaspar Neftel, IQ Venture Club.

„The fact that IQ Venture Club has decided to invest in naoo following this thorough evaluation process is a strong signal for us. Particularly at our current stage of development, it is valuable to have experienced entrepreneurs who share our ambition and are prepared to join us on this journey,” says Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder and Senior Advisor of naoo AG.

With IQ Venture Club, naoo is broadening its investor base while at the same time gaining a partner that can contribute not only capital, but also entrepreneurial experience, strategic sparring and an international network to the company’s further development.



About IQ Venture Club

IQ Venture Club is a Swiss venture investor based in the Canton of Zug. Its investment approach combines the analysis of business models, markets and growth potential with a particular focus on the entrepreneurs and leadership teams behind the companies. In addition to capital, IQ Venture Club supports its portfolio companies with entrepreneurial experience, strategic sparring and an international network. The team brings together many years of experience across entrepreneurship, technology, finance, entertainment and leadership development.

 

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.
Together with Kingfluencers AG - the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region - naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.


In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.
naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across the group, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

 

 

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood
Chief Operating Officer
E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com
Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10


16.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: naoo AG
Baarerstrasse 21
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: investors@naoo.com
Internet: www.naoo.com
ISIN: CH1323306329
WKN: A40NNU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
LEI Code: 875500SNLCQSSU78C902
EQS News ID: 2399774

Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
 
End of News EQS News Service

2399774  16.09.2026 CET/CEST

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