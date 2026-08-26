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WKN DE: A40NNU / ISIN: CH1323306329

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26.08.2026 10:43:53

EQS-News: naoo Worlds gains momentum, delivering early growth signals

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion
naoo Worlds gains momentum, delivering early growth signals

26.08.2026 / 10:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Eight naoo Worlds already live, six more agreed – early World creators command a combined social media community of more than 3 million followers
  • Early user signals: weekly active users on the naoo Map up 59% since launch, average app session length up roughly 10%
  • Kingfluencers network accelerates rollout, increasingly demonstrating the strategic value of the integration
  • First businesses and exclusive offers already integrated – Worlds connects creators, communities, and naoo Business in a scalable ecosystem

Zug/Zurich, Switzerland – August 26, 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the naoo social media and commerce platform, is seeing early strong signals for its product format naoo Worlds, launched in July. Eight Worlds are now live, with six more already agreed and set to launch in the coming weeks.

The first creators selected for naoo Worlds together command more than 3 million followers across their existing social media channels. This connects the new format from the outset to substantial pre-existing communities, laying the groundwork to convert external social media reach into naoo's own ecosystem.

Since the launch of Worlds on the naoo Map in early July, the number of weekly active users on the Map has grown by 59%. At the same time, average session length in the app increased by roughly 10%. These early user signals support a central growth hypothesis behind naoo Worlds: creator-driven communities that are thematically and geographically relevant can increase engagement on the platform while creating new points of connection for businesses.

To this end, naoo Worlds brings together creator content, communities, real-world places, and local businesses in a new social media format. Users can discover recommendations, content, places, and offers within a World, moving freely between digital content and real-world locations.

The creator network of Kingfluencers plays a key role in the rapid expansion. The influencer marketing platform, acquired by naoo in 2025, allows naoo to bring on suitable creators with existing communities for new Worlds and to roll out the format city by city. The current expansion thus provides early operational evidence for the strategic rationale behind the Kingfluencers integration: existing creator reach and relationships become directly usable for the growth of naoo's core product. This also aligns with the rollout strategy outlined in the earlier draft.

The initial focus is on building high local density in Zurich. At the same time, the format is already expanding into further regions. Alongside planned Worlds in Basel and Bern, Gregs World in Lausanne marks the first World live in French-speaking Switzerland. Automatic translation of Worlds, posts, offers, polls, and games into each user's device language provides the technical foundation for a rollout that spans language regions.

With the first businesses and exclusive offers now live directly within Worlds, the next stage of development is already underway. naoo thereby connects three central assets of the group: creators and their communities, the naoo platform, and businesses and offers from naoo Business.

The goal is to convert existing social media reach into persistent communities within naoo and to connect these with local discovery, offers, and real-world activation. In doing so, Worlds is intended to contribute both to user growth and engagement and to the broader rollout of naoo Business.

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder and Strategic Advisor of naoo, commented: "The first weeks of naoo Worlds have been strategically very encouraging for us. We're seeing demand from creators, rising usage, and the first businesses becoming part of these new communities. That's exactly what our growth thesis is built on: naoo should be a platform where creators and businesses can build persistent communities and translate digital attention into real-world interaction. With Kingfluencers, we also have a unique network to scale this model."

 

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.
Together with Kingfluencers AG - the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region - naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.
In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.
naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across the group, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

 

 

Contact for Media and Investors

 Karl Fleetwood
Chief Operating Officer
E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com
Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10


26.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: naoo AG
Baarerstrasse 21
6300 Zug
Switzerland
E-mail: investors@naoo.com
Internet: www.naoo.com
ISIN: CH1323306329
WKN: A40NNU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
LEI Code: 875500SNLCQSSU78C902
EQS News ID: 2388952

Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
 
End of News EQS News Service

2388952  26.08.2026 CET/CEST

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