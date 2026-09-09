EQS-News: Naturally Amish Signs Binding LOI to Acquire USDA-Inspected Meat Processing Facility in the Midwest

EQS-News: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. / Key word(s): Environment/Green

Naturally Amish Signs Binding LOI to Acquire USDA-Inspected Meat Processing Facility in the Midwest



09.09.2026 / 17:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Acquisition Would Advance Vertical Integration and Expand Direct-to-Consumer, Restaurant and Grocery Opportunities

ANGOLA, INDIANA - September 9, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV), operating as Naturally Amish™, announced that the Company has signed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) and placed a $25,000 deposit toward the acquisition of a fully operational, USDA-inspected livestock slaughter and meat processing facility strategically located in the Midwest near its growing network of Amish farms in Indiana and Ohio.

The proposed acquisition represents a major step in Naturally Amish’ strategy to build a vertically integrated farm-to-table platform connecting livestock raised within Amish farming communities directly to consumers, restaurants, grocery stores, foodservice companies and wholesale customers.

The acquisition of the facility will immediately add approximately $2 million or more in existing annual revenue to the Naturally Amish platform, while the Company believes its planned expansion of processing, Direct-to-Consumer sales, restaurant and grocery distribution could potentially generate an additional approximately $3 million in revenue during the first full year of operations following the acquisition. These projections are based on current management assumptions and are subject to execution, market conditions and completion of the transaction.

The facility provides year-round slaughter and processing services for cattle, hogs, lambs and goats, including custom processing and USDA-inspected processing for commercial retail and wholesale markets.

Ownership of USDA-inspected processing capacity would give Naturally Amish greater control over processing schedules, quality, product development, distribution and margins, while reducing its dependence on third-party processors.

The strategic location would also allow Naturally Amish to process Cattle closer to participating Amish farms in Indiana and Ohio and support the Company's efforts to secure additional cattle processing and supply relationships throughout the Midwest.

Noah Wagler, CEO of Naturally Amish and Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc., stated: “Processing is one of the most important links between the farmer and the consumer. Acquiring a USDA-inspected facility near our Indiana and Ohio farm network would give Naturally Amish greater control over our supply chain while helping us move products directly from Amish farms into homes, restaurants and grocery stores.”

Wagler added: “In today's environment of high beef prices, limited processing capacity and uncertainty throughout the food supply chain, we believe vertical integration can create significant competitive advantages. Beyond the facility's existing revenue base, we believe Naturally Amish can create substantial additional revenue by expanding throughput and building our Direct-to-Consumer, restaurant and grocery channels.”

Expansion and Technology Opportunities

The property offers significant room for future growth, including the potential for:

Expanded cattle processing capacity

A second production line

A standalone smokehouse

Additional refrigeration, freezer and packaging capacity

Private-label and Naturally Amish branded products

Expanded Direct-to-Consumer fulfillment

Restaurant and grocery distribution

Retail storefront expansion

The facility also includes three-phase electrical service, recent refrigeration upgrades and important wastewater discharge permitting, providing infrastructure that management believes could support future expansion.

Naturally Amish is also evaluating the introduction of proprietary and patented technologies into the processing operation that management believes may have the potential to improve processing efficiency, product quality and production economics, subject to testing, licensing and applicable regulatory requirements.

Creating a Farm-to-Consumer Platform

Naturally Amish' strategy is designed to participate in more of the agricultural value chain - from livestock production through processing, packaging, distribution and ultimately sales to the consumer.

The proposed facility would support multiple revenue channels, including Direct-to-Consumer beef, restaurant and foodservice sales, grocery distribution, private-label production and USDA processing services for other livestock producers.

The Company believes controlling strategic processing infrastructure can strengthen Naturally Amish' ability to grow its branded beef business while creating additional value for participating Amish farmers.

Acquisition Process

Naturally Amish has executed a binding LOI and made an initial $25,000 deposit toward the transaction. Since the facility is near the Amish community, the seller has requested to withhold the name of the facility until closing.

The acquisition remains subject to customary due diligence, definitive agreements, financing, regulatory review, verification or continuation of required USDA authority and permits, and other customary closing conditions.

Additional information will be announced as material developments occur.

About Naturally Amish™

Naturally Amish™ is building an agricultural and consumer-products platform designed to connect the traditions and agricultural expertise of Amish farming communities with modern technology, processing, distribution and Direct-to-Consumer commerce. Naturally Amish operates through Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC: SMEV).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed acquisition, future processing capacity, anticipated revenues, expansion plans, operating efficiencies, margins, distribution opportunities, technology and the Company's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. Any revenue projections are management estimates based on current assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. The proposed acquisition remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, financing, regulatory requirements, USDA requirements and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed or that anticipated benefits or projected revenues will be realized. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. OTC: SMEV Operating as Naturally Amish™

Contact:

Bryan Wilkinson

bryan@smevco.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.