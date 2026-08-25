EQS-News: NDEV Posts Steady Q2 2026 Revenue Growth; Self-Funded Model Yields 8.8% Debt-to-Equity Ratio

EQS-News: Novus Acquisition & Development Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

NDEV Posts Steady Q2 2026 Revenue Growth; Self-Funded Model Yields 8.8% Debt-to-Equity Ratio



25.08.2026 / 14:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MIAMI, FLORIDA - August 25, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (OTC: NDEV), doing business as Novus Cannabis MedPlan, today announced the release of its Q2 2026 Interim Report. The disclosure confirms consistent revenue growth and a defensive capital structure designed to insulate equity from the systemic debt crisis currently affecting plant-touching operators.

Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue Growth: In Q2 2026, gross revenue experienced a year-over-year increase of 7.7%, reaching a total of $214,398 for the six-month period when compared to the Q2 2025 report.

Solvency & Capital Efficiency: Novus follows a disciplined, self-funded business model, maintaining a conservative 8.8% debt-to-equity ratio. All existing liabilities are held internally by the CEO, and they do not have call provisions or equity-conversion features.

No Convertible Debt: NDEV maintains zero outstanding convertible notes or convertible debentures. The sole operating capital provided by the CEO carries no conversion features, ensuring shareholders remain completely insulated from the equity dilution typically triggered by debt-to-equity conversions.

Vendor Share Leak-Out Provisions: Safeguarding shareholder value and mitigating sudden market volatility, Novus enforces strict contractual leak-out provisions for third-party vendors compensated with treasury-issued stock. These enforceable covenants programmatically cap vendor equity liquidations at 15% of the trailing 30-day average daily trading volume. This operational framework prevents stock-based distributions from saturating the public market with common shares.

Market Penetration: NDEV has established alliances with Tier-1 carriers, brokers, and InsureTech partners - including PRAM, and Compass Health - granting immediate access to over 15,000 agents and millions of prospective policyholders.

Industry Context: Structural Insulation from the "Wall of Debt"

The U.S. cannabis industry is currently approaching a severe financial bottleneck, with an estimated $6 billion in expensive, hard-to-refinance debt coming due for plant-touching operators by the end of 2026. For many multi-state operators, the inability to refinance on favorable terms will likely result in lenders converting their debt into equity, forcing massive dilution upon existing shareholders.

Novus operates completely outside this vulnerable paradigm. By functioning strictly as a health insurance carrier utilizing an HMO-style commerce model, NDEV does not cultivate, process, distribute, or sell the cannabis plant directly. Operating under this non-touch framework allows the company to eliminate substantial capital expenditures and safeguard against the burdensome debt obligations that MSOs face.

Reimbursement Strategy & The "Affordability Gap"

By deploying a specialized reimbursement framework, NDEV transforms standard operational overhead into a new revenue stream of reimbursement for cannabis businesses, facilitating capital recoupment at the supply chain's point of origin to offset consumer discounts and enhance operator margins.

Consumer Cost Containment & Arbitrage: For policyholders with monthly cannabis purchases of $150 or more, the Novus MedPlan provides a critical framework for capital recoupment. Active members averaging $300 in monthly purchases use our 30%-45% discount structures to capture between $1,800 and $2,338 in annual gross savings. Additionally, the infrastructure enables policy premiums to be funded through employer-sponsored Health Reimbursement Accounts (HRAs) and standard Health Savings Accounts (HSAs).

Tax Arbitrage: Beyond direct cannabis purchase discounts, NDEV's point-of-sale integration actively facilitates an additional 15%-17% reduction in the effective tax burden, driving further savings for consumers.

Corporate HRA & MSO Integration: These reimbursement frameworks are extended to participating commercial brands and Management Services Organizations, enabling partners to leverage employer-sponsored capital to drive steady retail foot traffic while offsetting consumer pricing barriers.

Dual-Platform Compliance Firewall: NDEV reinforces its structural insulation via a proprietary, Dual-track online architecture. By maintaining two distinct digital environments for pharmaceutical prescriptions and cannabis procurement, the company enforces a rigid regulatory firewall. This framework distinctly separates medical drug plan administration from cannabis retail benefit fulfillment, ensuring Novus remains completely independent of all supply chain transactions.

Management Commentary

"Through the integration of cannabis benefits into health coverage models, we are strategically transforming the MedPlan from an optional expense into an essential financial utility and a new revenue source for the cannabis businesses across both medicinal and adult-use consumer segments," stated Frank Labrozzi, CEO of Novus. "This structural approach enhances consumer retention and systematically mitigates the high churn rates typically seen across traditional insurance and retail cannabis industries."

Consumer Migration & Regulatory Support Factors

Future growth centers on converting high-volume recreational consumers into long-term registered policyholders. By leveraging the arbitrage between heavily taxed recreational sales and our medical plan's cost-containment strategy, we are effectively evolving the Novus Cannabis MedPlan from a discretionary purchase into an essential financial necessity for the cannabis community. This strategic pivot not only delivers reliable retail foot traffic to our commercial partners but also positions Novus for sustained market expansion, ensuring a robust, scalable future for our shareholders as we continue to redefine the landscape of cannabis-inclusive health plans.

About Novus

Further Research:

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (NDEV) operates as a premier health insurance carrier, seamlessly incorporating cannabis-inclusive coverage into standard health benefit models. Channeling operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, WCIG Insurance Service, Inc. CA License: 0K41569, NPN: 17687181, the organization delivers a structured, compliant administrative framework across U.S. medical and adult-use markets.

With the cannabis market transitioning from traditional retail channels to institutional benefits programs, Novus delivers the core financial and analytical architecture essential for the Schedule III paradigm. By focusing on policyholder savings - offering 30% to 45% member discounts alongside point-of-sale tax mitigation - Novus establishes the benchmark for managed cannabis solutions, offered via individual or group coverage and fully integrable into carrier health plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash salary. Novus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.

Corporate Media & Investor Contact:

Company: Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (DBA Novus Cannabis MedPlan)

Department: Investor Relations & Public Relations

Website: https://getnovusnow.com/investor-relations

Phone: 855-228-7355

Email: Investor Relations: investor@getnovusnow.com

News Source: Novus Acquisition & Development Corp