EQS-News: Nemetschek Group Achieves Its Revenue and Profitability Targets in the Fiscal Year 2022

Nemetschek Group Achieves Its Revenue and Profitability Targets in the Fiscal Year 2022



+17.7% revenue growth (currency-adjusted: +12.1%) to EUR 801.8 million

+15.8% EBITDA growth to EUR 257.0 million

EBITDA margin remains at a high 32.0%

Munich, February 14, 2023 The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the construction and media sectors, has achieved its revenue and profitability (EBITDA margin) targets for 2022 based on its preliminary figures. The Nemetschek Group therefore continued the profitable course of revenue and earnings growth which has lasted for several years now.

The Groups revenue increased by 17.7% (currency-adjusted: 12.1%) to EUR 801.8 million in the 2022 fiscal year (2021: EUR 681.5 million). The currency-adjusted growth at Group level was therefore within the range of 12% to 14% that was communicated in March 2022.

The Groups earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also grew strongly by 15.8% to EUR 257.0 million (previous year: EUR 222.0 million). The EBITDA margin of 32.0% (previous year: 32.6%) was consequently within the target range of 32% to 33%.

The fourth quarter was especially influenced by the accelerated transition of our business model to subscription and SaaS offerings, in particularly at the Bluebeam brand, and the ongoing demanding economic situation.

In this volatile economic environment, we maintained our profitable growth path also in 2022 while simultaneously driving forward the transformation of our business model, said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. Our strategic focus areas such as further internationalization, an intensified go-to-market strategy, innovation, as well as the transition to subscription and SaaS models will make us even more agile and resilient in the future. We also continue to see great potential in our markets in the long term. Structural growth drivers such as the low level of digitalization in the construction industry, increasing requirements on quality, efficiency, and sustainability, as well as the ever-rising demand for 3D animations in the media sector let us continue to look into the future very optimistically.

The detailed and audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2022 will be published as planned in conjunction with the 2022 Annual Report and the outlook on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

