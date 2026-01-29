EQS-News: Nemetschek Group closes a very successful fiscal year 2025 with strong performance and well achieving both its already previously raised revenue forecast and its profitability target

EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Nemetschek Group closes a very successful fiscal year 2025 with strong performance and well achieving both its already previously raised revenue forecast and its profitability target



29.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Nemetschek Group closes a very successful fiscal year 2025 with strong performance and well achieving both its already previously raised revenue forecast and its profitability target

+22.6% revenue growth (currency-adjusted) to a new record high of EUR 1,191.2 million

EBITDA margin increases to 31.2%

+28.9% EBITDA growth (currency-adjusted) to EUR 371.1 million

Munich, January 29, 2026 – Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE0006452907), a global leading software provider for the digital transformation of the construction and media industries, continued its very strong and profitable growth course in the fourth quarter 2025 and, based on preliminary, non-audited figures for the financial year 2025, well achieved its revenue target already raised in July and its profitability target.

Group revenue increased by 22.6% year-on-year on a currency-adjusted basis in the financial year 2025 (reported: 19.7%) to EUR 1,191.2 million (2024: EUR 995.6 million), thereby exceeding the EUR 1 billion revenue mark for the first time in the company’s history. As a result, currency-adjusted group revenue growth came in slightly above the forecast corridor of 20% to 22% raised in July 2025 (previously: 17% to 19%). As planned, this includes an acquisition-related revenue contribution resulting from the acquisition of GoCanvas. In the fourth quarter, the overall very positive momentum continued: revenue increased by 16.7% on a currency-adjusted basis (reported: 11.8%) to EUR 325.3 million, driven among other things by a continued strong operational performance in the Build segment.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth outpaced revenue growth, increasing by 28.9% year-on-year on a currency-adjusted basis (reported: 23.3%) to EUR 371.1 million, up from EUR 301.0 million in the prior year. The EBITDA margin improved from 30.2% in the previous year to 31.2%, well in line with the guidance of around 31%. The Group EBITDA margin reflects, among other things, an extraordinary, non-operating effect in the low double-digit million euro range, which, as previously reported, resulted from an unexpected insolvency of a service and payment provider in the first half of the year. In the fourth quarter, the Nemetschek Group achieved a high EBITDA margin of 32.9%.

“In the 2025 financial year, the Nemetschek Group once again demonstrated its strategic and operational strength and continued its very strong profitable growth path, achieving new record levels in both revenue and operating profit,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of Nemetschek Group.“ Based on our AI-first strategy, we continuously strengthen our worldwide renowned solution portfolio and enhance it with innovative generative AI and agentic AI capabilities - both organically and through targeted acquisitions such as Firmus AI. The ongoing digitalization and the increasing adoption of AI in the construction industry open up substantial additional growth potential for us. Thanks to our strong positioning, we are excellently positioned to benefit disproportionately from these developments. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, we are therefore highly confident and expect to deliver further strong, sustainable, and profitable growth.”

The detailed and audited financial statements for the financial year 2025 will be published together with the 2025 annual report and the forecast for 2026, on Thursday, March 19, 2026.



For further information about the company, please contact

Nemetschek Group

Stefanie Zimmermann

Investor Relations

+49 89 540459 250

szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for the digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence and agentic AI capabilities, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using the customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs over 4,000 experts.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDax since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1,191.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025, according to preliminary, non-audited figures. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

