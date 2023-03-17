EQS-News: Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase by 15.4% to EUR 0.45 per share

EQS-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Dividend

Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase by 15.4% to EUR 0.45 per share



Corporate News

Nemetschek Group proposes dividend increase by 15.4% to EUR 0.45 per share

Tenth consecutive dividend increase

Total dividend payout rises to EUR 52.0 million

Munich, March 17, 2023 The Supervisory Board of Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) approved at todays meeting the Executive Boards proposal for a further increase in the dividend. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of Nemetschek SE, a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the construction and media industries, are proposing to the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2023 to increase the dividend for the 2022 financial year by 15.4% to EUR 0.45 per share (previous year: EUR 0.39 per share).

This would be the tenth time in a row that Nemetschek has raised its dividend. With 115.5 million shares, the total dividend payout would increase to EUR 52.0 million (previous year: EUR 45.0 million). The Group will thus continue its long-term dividend policy on the strength of its encouraging business performance in 2022. Even in the current uncertain economic environment, shareholders will participate in the Groups success through a higher dividend. In 2022, the Group increased its revenue by 17.7% (currency-adjusted: 12.1%) to EUR 801.8 million based on its preliminary figures and achieved a high EBITDA margin of 32.0%.

For further information about the company, please contact:

Nemetschek Group

Stefanie Zimmermann

Investor Relations

+49 89 540459 250

szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC/O and the media industries. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects, guides its customers into the future of digitalization and enables them to shape the world. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide in this sector, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow for all those involved. Customers can design, build, and manage buildings more efficiently, sustainably and resource-saving. The focus is on the use of open standards (OPEN BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling, and animation. The innovative products of the 13 brands of the Nemetschek Group in the four customer-oriented segments are used by approximately 7 million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 3,500 experts all over the world.

Publicly listed since 1999 and part of the MDAX and TecDAX, Nemetschek generated revenues of EUR 801.8 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.0 million in 2022, according to preliminary figures.